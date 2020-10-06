Golf8.jpg

playing golf

 antpkr

GOLF

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association

LP DIVISION 1

1. Rochester Adams

2. Northville

3. Plymouth

4. Grand Blanc

5. Traverse City West

6. Brighton

7. Hartland

8. Troy

9. Bloomfield Hills

10. Ann Arbor Skyline

LP DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. South Lyon

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. Sturgis

5. Dearborn Divine Child

6. Muskegon Mona Shores

7. Fenton

8. Battle Creek Lakeview

9. Okemos

10. Haslett

LP DIVISION 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Macomb Lutheran North

3. Big Rapids

4. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

6. Detroit Country Day

7. Grand Rapids South Christian

8. Flint Powers Catholic

9. Parma Western

10. Coopersville

LP DIVISION 4

1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

2. Montague

3. Kalamazoo Hackett

4. Lansing Catholic

5. Michigan Center

6. Jackson Lumen Christi

7. Wixom St. Catherine

8. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran

9. Harbor Springs

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian

