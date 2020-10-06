GOLF
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association
LP DIVISION 1
1. Rochester Adams
2. Northville
3. Plymouth
4. Grand Blanc
5. Traverse City West
6. Brighton
7. Hartland
8. Troy
9. Bloomfield Hills
10. Ann Arbor Skyline
LP DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. South Lyon
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. Sturgis
5. Dearborn Divine Child
6. Muskegon Mona Shores
7. Fenton
8. Battle Creek Lakeview
9. Okemos
10. Haslett
LP DIVISION 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Macomb Lutheran North
3. Big Rapids
4. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
6. Detroit Country Day
7. Grand Rapids South Christian
8. Flint Powers Catholic
9. Parma Western
10. Coopersville
LP DIVISION 4
1. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
2. Montague
3. Kalamazoo Hackett
4. Lansing Catholic
5. Michigan Center
6. Jackson Lumen Christi
7. Wixom St. Catherine
8. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran
9. Harbor Springs
10. Adrian Lenawee Christian
