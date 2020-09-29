DIVISION 1
1. Rochester Adams
2. Plymouth
3. Northville
4. Grand Blanc
5. Bloomfield
6. Troy
7. Hartland
8. Ann Arbor Skyline
9. Ann Arbor Pioneer
10. TC West
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. South Lyon
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. Dearborn Divine Child
5. Gull Lake
6. Muskegon Mona Shores
7. Fenton
8. Battle Creek Lakeview
9. Okemos
10. Haslett
DIVISION 3
1. Birmingham Marian
2. Macomb Lutheran North
3. Big Rapids
4. Cranbrook Kingswood
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern
6. Detroit Country Day
7. Grand Rapids South Christian
8. Flint Powers
9. Parma Western
10. Coopersville
DIVISION 4
1. Grand Rapids Northpointe
2. Montague
3. Kalamazoo Hackett
4. Lansing Catholic Central
5. Michigan Center
6. Jackson Lumen Christi
7. St.. Catherine of Wixom
8. St. Joe -Michigan Lutheran
9. Harbor Springs
10. Adrian Lenawee Christian
