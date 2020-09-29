Golf

DIVISION 1

1. Rochester Adams

2. Plymouth 

3. Northville 

4. Grand Blanc 

5. Bloomfield 

6. Troy

7. Hartland

8. Ann Arbor Skyline

9. Ann Arbor Pioneer

10. TC West

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 

2. South Lyon

3. Farmington Hills Mercy 

4. Dearborn Divine Child

5. Gull Lake

6. Muskegon Mona Shores

7. Fenton

8. Battle Creek Lakeview

9. Okemos

10. Haslett

DIVISION 3

1. Birmingham Marian 

2. Macomb Lutheran North 

3. Big Rapids 

4. Cranbrook Kingswood 

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern 

6. Detroit Country Day

7. Grand Rapids South Christian

8. Flint Powers

9. Parma Western

10. Coopersville

DIVISION 4

1. Grand Rapids Northpointe 

2. Montague 

3. Kalamazoo Hackett 

4. Lansing Catholic Central 

5. Michigan Center 

6. Jackson Lumen Christi

7. St.. Catherine of Wixom

8. St. Joe -Michigan Lutheran

9. Harbor Springs

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian

