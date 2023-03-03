ALLEN PARK — Traverse City West fell in the Division 1 girls bowling state championship match.
The Titans led 139-121 after the first Baker game but gave back 28 pins in the second, allowing Holt to pull away in the third regular game to win 1,197-1,078 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
Jordan LaFleur rolled a 208 in the regular game to lead TC West, which came out of the qualifying block in seventh place and knocked off No. 2 seed Sterling Heights Stevenson 1,149-1,132 and No. 3 seed Grandville 1,265-1,111 to earn a spot in the finals.
West’s other bowlers in the finals were Bailee Baker (174), Alyssa Tanner (163), Taylor Phillips (162) and Mallory Smith (103).
Traverse City Central’s boys team finished 14th, 127 pins out of making the match-play round.
Wayne Memorial won the D1 boys title.
DIVISION 3
Boyne City fell to eventual state runner-up Ishpeming Westwood in the Division 3 girls quarterfinals, 1,087-1,026. Westwood would later fall to Flint Powers by just 17 pins in the championship match.
The Ramblers made it out of the qualifying block at JAX60 in Jackson with a 2,816 score consisting of eight Baker games and two full games to place seventh.
DIVISION 4
Traverse City Christian’s girls team lost to Taylor Trillium Academy in the match-play quarterfinals with a score that was fourth-best among the eight finalists.
The Sabres fell 1,101-1,027 to Trillium. That score would have beaten both teams in one of the other quarterfinals by 80 pins and was within three and 16 of the winners in the other two.
Trillium went on to win the state title by 23 pins over Beaverton.
TC Christian came out of the qualifying block in eighth place with a 2,555 score as Glen Lake just missed moving on, placing 10th at 40 pins behind the Sabres.
TC Christian’s boys placed 15th.
