PREP GOLF
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Northville
2. Plymouth
3. Brighton
4. Grosse Pointe South
5. Bloomfield Hills
6. Rochester Adams
7. Ann Arbor Pioneer
8. Grand Blanc
9. Traverse City West
10. Utica Eisenhower
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Groves
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
5. South Lyon
6. DeWitt
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
8. Petoskey
9. St. Joseph
10. Pinckney
DIVISION 3
1. Flint Powers
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Marshall
4. Detroit Country Day
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
6. Pontiac Notre Dame
7. Spring Lake
8. Big Rapids
9. Goodrich
10. Whitehall
DIVISION 4
1. Harbor Springs
2. Shepherd
3. North Muskegon
4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
6. Frankenmuth
7. East Jackson
8. Lansing Catholic
9. Jackson Lumen Christi
10. Montague
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.