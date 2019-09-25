golf web logo

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Northville

2. Plymouth

3. Brighton

4. Grosse Pointe South

5. Bloomfield Hills

6. Rochester Adams

7. Ann Arbor Pioneer

8. Grand Blanc

9. Traverse City West

10. Utica Eisenhower

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. Birmingham Groves

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

5. South Lyon

6. DeWitt

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

8. Petoskey

9. St. Joseph

10. Pinckney

DIVISION 3

1. Flint Powers

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Marshall

4. Detroit Country Day

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

6. Pontiac Notre Dame

7. Spring Lake

8. Big Rapids

9. Goodrich

10. Whitehall

DIVISION 4

1. Harbor Springs

2. Shepherd

3. North Muskegon

4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

6. Frankenmuth

7. East Jackson

8. Lansing Catholic

9. Jackson Lumen Christi

10. Montague

