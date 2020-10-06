PREP SOCCER
State rankings
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Troy Athens
2. Traverse City West
3. Detroit Catholic Central
4. Saline
5. Traverse City Central
6. Dexter
7. Mattawan
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
9. Livonia Stevenson
10. Brownstown Woodhaven
11. Troy
12. Portage Central
13. Warren De La Salle
14. Salem
15. Clarkston
DIVISION 2
1. Holland
2. Riverview
3. Holland Christian
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Petoskey
6. Wyoming
7. Dearborn Divine Child
8. Chelsea
9. Whitehall
10. DeWitt
11. Imlay City
12. Richland Gull Lake
13. Hazel Park
14. Plainwell
15. St. Joseph
DIVISION 3
1. Richmond
2. South Haven
3. Grosse Ile
4. Elk Rapids
5. Hudsonville Unity Christian
6. Grand Rapids South Christian
7. Wyoming Lee
8. Frankenmuth
9. Ida
10. Freeland
11. Marlette
12. Williamston
13. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
14. Ogemaw Heights
15. Dowagiac
DIVISION 4
1. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
2. Plymouth Christian Academy
3. Hartford
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Grosse Pointe Liggett
6. Genesee Christian
7. Adrian Lenawee Christian
8. Bad Axe
9. Kalamazoo Christian
10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
11. Leland
12. Wyoming Potter's House
13. Glen Lake
14. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
15. Monroe St. Mary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.