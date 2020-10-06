Soccer-local1.jpg

PREP SOCCER

State rankings

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Troy Athens

2. Traverse City West

3. Detroit Catholic Central

4. Saline

5. Traverse City Central

6. Dexter

7. Mattawan

8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

9. Livonia Stevenson

10. Brownstown Woodhaven

11. Troy

12. Portage Central

13. Warren De La Salle

14. Salem

15. Clarkston

DIVISION 2

1. Holland

2. Riverview

3. Holland Christian

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Petoskey

6. Wyoming

7. Dearborn Divine Child

8. Chelsea

9. Whitehall

10. DeWitt

11. Imlay City

12. Richland Gull Lake

13. Hazel Park

14. Plainwell

15. St. Joseph

DIVISION 3

1. Richmond

2. South Haven

3. Grosse Ile

4. Elk Rapids

5. Hudsonville Unity Christian

6. Grand Rapids South Christian

7. Wyoming Lee

8. Frankenmuth

9. Ida

10. Freeland

11. Marlette

12. Williamston

13. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

14. Ogemaw Heights

15. Dowagiac

DIVISION 4

1. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

2. Plymouth Christian Academy

3. Hartford

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Grosse Pointe Liggett

6. Genesee Christian

7. Adrian Lenawee Christian

8. Bad Axe

9. Kalamazoo Christian

10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

11. Leland

12. Wyoming Potter's House

13. Glen Lake

14. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

15. Monroe St. Mary

