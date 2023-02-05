TRAVERSE CITY — For Ian Robertson and the rest of Traverse City West’s baseball seniors, this spring marks conflicting emotions.
Upgrades to their field are part of a series of athletic facility improvements at West, leaving the Titans are without a permanent home.
So they found a new one: Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
“It’s a little bit tough,” TC West infielder and pitcher Ian Robertson said. “It is what it is. The Pit Spitters part technically being our home field this year is pretty cool, though.”
The team is still in the process of fundraising to pay to play at the minor-league ballpark with an artificial playing surface.
“The seniors are missing out on having a home field,” West head coach Matt Bocian said, “and we want them to have a memorable season.”
The Titans hope to play all three of their home Big North Conference doubleheaders, including the rivalry matchup with TC Central in late April, plus ones with Kingsley and Sault Ste. Marie at Turtle Creek Stadium.
“Every year, every program has to fundraise,” Bocian said. “So it isn’t out of the norm.”
The team usually needs to raise at least $10,000 to cover season expenses, including transportation.
The team needs to raise about an additional $10,000 to play the games at Turtle Creek, plus have a few practices there. The Titans will mainly be practicing at West Middle School and in the high school gym.
So far, they’re at about $8,000 after efforts such as T-shirt sales and a silent auction at Lake Ann Brewing Company. The team also conducts two youth camps in February that already have 70 players signed up and a cash raffle in March.
“We’re doing pretty good,” Bocian said. “I’m happy with where we’re at.”
The Titans’ new field in the same location as the old one will have lighting, a press box with storage area, locker room and a second batting cage. The field should be about the same size as the previous one, but includes an architectural block wall behind the plate that’ll have netting extending up to the press box to protect spectators from batted balls. It’s expected to be ready for game play for the 2024 season.
In the meantime, Titan players have to adjust to the bigger stadium. Not only is the outfield much more spacious, the area behind home plate also presents a larger area to cover for catchers and infielders.
West also plans to play several games at the Trojan Athletic Complex, hosting Okemos in May and Rochester Stoney Creek in a four-team tournament along with TC Central and another opponent, also in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.