LANSING — Being just a game away from advancing to the state semifinals, the Traverse City schools dominated the lanes on Friday.
At the Royal Scot Lanes, the Traverse City Central boys finished in second place with a score of 2,477 while the Traverse City West girls finished first to advance to Division 1 bowling state semifinals at the Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park on Friday with a final score of 2,087.
TC West’s boy’s team finished in sixth (3,203) — just missing the cut to advance.
After their regional performances in Gaylord, the Benzie Central Huskies along with Traverse City Christian advanced to the Division 3 state semifinals in Battle Creek on Friday after finishing in the top three.
The Huskie boys team finished first (3,128), and the Sabre boys finished in third place (2,931). The Sabres are also sending their girls team to states after they finished first (2,836).
Glen Lake’s girls team went up against the Sabres and finished in third (2,554), which was enough to earn a trip to Battle Creek to play at M-66 Bowl on Friday.
The Boyne City girls wrapped up their Friday afternoon in Grayling with a trip to the state semifinals after finishing in third place with a team score of 2,522.
The Petoskey and Cadillac boys didn’t qualify for the D2 state finals, but Petoskey finished in eighth with a total score of 2,753 while Cadillac finished in 13th with a team score of 2,518.
The Gaylord girls team also missed the cut for a chance at states in Waterford after finishing seventh with a score of 2,361.
