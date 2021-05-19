LACROSSE
State rankings
Michigan High School Lacrosse Coaches Association
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
2. Hartland
3. Brighton
4. Rockford
5. Lake Orion
6. Detroit Catholic Central
7. Saline
8. Clarkston
9. Haslett
10. Traverse City United
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
2. East Grand Rapids
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
5. Orchard Lake St Mary's
6. Okemos
7. Caledonia
8. Battle Creek Lakeview
9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
10. Portage Northern