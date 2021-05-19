TC United Grand Rapids Christian LAX

TC United senior Foster Snell (26) looks to pass in a tournament game against Grand Rapids Christian.

 Record-Eagle/Andrew Rosenthal

LACROSSE

State rankings

Michigan High School Lacrosse Coaches Association

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

2. Hartland

3. Brighton

4. Rockford

5. Lake Orion

6. Detroit Catholic Central

7. Saline

8. Clarkston

9. Haslett

10. Traverse City United

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

2. East Grand Rapids

3. Detroit Country Day

4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

5. Orchard Lake St Mary's

6. Okemos

7. Caledonia

8. Battle Creek Lakeview

9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

10. Portage Northern

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you