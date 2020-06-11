TRAVERSE CITY — Sometimes pushy parents can be a good thing.
Example: Whitney Paulson.
The Traverse City St. Francis student-athlete’s parents “forced” her to join the cross country team as a freshman, saying it would be a good social outlet.
Four years later, it turns out to be much more than that.
Paulson committed to Catholic University of America to run cross country and track and field. The 176-acre private school in downtown Washington, DC has an enrollment of around 6,000 students.
Paulson and her mother visited the CUA campus last year during a rainy day at TCSF’s annual trip to the March for Life.
“She said, ‘If you can love a place on a cold, rainy, terrible day, then that’s a place you should seriously consider,’” Paulson said. “It took a lot of figuring out what I wanted to do. The biggest question for me was whether I wanted to run cross country or track.”
It ended up as both.
She’s in position to possibly crack the X-C team’s top five early on, and might specialize in pole vault and hurdles in the indoor and outdoor track seasons. CUA track coach Steve Rahn said Paulson also is a candidate to run the steeplechase.
She also looked at Wittenberg in Springfield, Ohio. CUA’s nursing program steered her toward DC, however. It probably didn’t hurt that St. Francis principal Dr. Erick Chittle received his doctorate from CUA.
“Running in college is something I never really thought was possible,” said Paulson, who posted a 4.028 grade-point average with the Gladiators. “It wasn’t until the end of my junior year that I thought maybe that was a possibility.”
Paulson ran a large variety of events for St. Francis, winning the Elk Rapids Invitational in the pole vault and earning an invitation to the Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Meet in the event as both a sophomore and junior. She posted 11 top-10 finishes in invitational hurdles events as a junior.
“She has high academics and shows a great passion about competing in cross country and track and field,” Rahn said.
CUA — one metro stop from the national mall, with a stop on campus — largely recruits from the eastern seaboard, but the occasional midwesterner dots the Cardinals’ three women’s running sport rosters. Rahn said he hopes to recruit St. Francis more in the future.
“We’re going to look to see what we can do,” Rahn said. “It’s a process, especially for freshmen who are open to multiple events like Whitney. We’re really excited about Whitney joining us. She has such a positive attitude and persona and she’ll fit in well with our team.”
