TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Thunder 16U travel softball team collectively decided they were looking for more following their final tournament this summer.
The answer was simple and unanimous.
Each girl who is with the team made it known they want to play college softball. So, they came together to give themselves the best shot at that goal.
The TC Thunder 16U team is making the transition into a college showcase team. They started by hiring a new coaching staff, led by Bridgewater College assistant coach Bobby Humphrey, and bringing in college-level coaches that specialize in instruction and recruiting knowledge.
Humphrey and his assistant head coach Kathy Moody-Breece were running a similar team that folded in Idaho and got the call from Thunder president Jonathan Poortenga after the team decided on their new path. It only took two weeks before tryouts were held and 13 local rising stars made the team.
“I am really excited to work with kids from Traverse City, it’s pretty special,” said Humphrey, who is a TC native and graduated from TC Central in 1999. “It happened very quickly, but I think everybody is really excited about the opportunity.”
The next step was planning their approach to give their team the best shot at being recruited to play college ball. One thing the team decided is the only events they would participate in would be college exposure tournaments. The Thunder plan to go to six college showcases in the Great Lakes region next summer, adding to the four college-style weekend combines Humphrey and Moody-Breece will be leading.
The first combine takes place Oct. 16-18, and includes 24 hours of practice and specialized instruction. Humphrey said practices are modeled after college practices — fast-paced and focused on instructing the details.
“Kathy and I are really passionate developers,” Humphrey said. “The girls are going to be challenged with a lot of movement, a lot of stations and integrated with competition within the practices as well.”
Moody-Breece formerly coached at Elk Rapids and Traverse City West and has connections throughout the college coaching circuit. Poortenga said the connections Humphrey and Moody-Breece offer cannot be replicated by a local coach alone.
“We all have the same idea and we want the exposure,” said Charlevoix’s Grace Lentz, a first-year member on the Thunder. “All of the girls want to play in college and we think this will help us get there. It’s gonna be nice having an actual college coach, showing us what they do and what college coaches are looking for.”
The coaching staff will also provide recruiting workshops to teach how to send proper emails to coaches, make eye-catching highlight videos and provide inside recruiting tips to both players and parents. Humphrey said they want to work in tandem with the girls’ high school coaches to get them all to the next level.
“Getting these girls exposed to the right fit and the right schools is also a major part of what we are doing,” Humphrey said. “So it’s not just the instructional piece where we just push them to become better players in the field. We’re also coaching and essentially teaching them through the recruiting process.”
Along with Lentz, the team includes some recognizable names from the local high school circuit. Mattie Akom (Mesick), Grace Marshall (Suttons Bay), Kaci Sowers (TC West), Alexa Sweat (Kingsley), Katelyn Gaylord (TC Central) and Abigail Platt (Elk Rapids) are just a few of the budding athletes signed on to play with the Thunder next summer.
“This team is the first of it’s kind in our organization,” said Poortenga. “This is the first time we thought about getting higher level coaching, doing college showcase tournaments and taking it to the next level.
“It’s more that just softball and trying to win a tournament now. This is the first step for our daughters to get out there in the world and start growing up.”
