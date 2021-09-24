TRAVERSE CITY — Alex Sanderson normally competes in three or four strongman competitions a year.
COVID-19 altered things a bit, of course, but the Traverse City native wouldn’t miss this one for the world.
The third annual Great Lakes Strongest Man competition takes place Saturday at Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Now, the ballpark will temporarily be home to 150 entrants pitted against each other in feats of strength.
Sanderson is one of few northern Michigan entrants into the event, now in its third year and quickly growing from the days it was held indoors at a Crossfit gym with 100 competitors. Last year the event moved outside to Jacob’s Farm on M-72 to provide an open-air venue to accommodate for COVID-19 restrictions when it was capped at 60 entries.
Saturday’s competition has 150 contestants in 14 weight classes — seven for men and seven for women. Event director George Bullard said there’s a waitlist of 40 more.
Sanderson said the event turns into a reunion for him, as many of the entrants come from downstate and the Detroit area.
“For them, spending a weekend up in TC is something they relish and look forward to,” Sanderson said. “This is an excuse to have my friends come up and see me, compete and make a whole weekend of it.”
Sanderson, a 2009 Traverse City West grad and former soccer player for the Titans, won the heavyweight division last year after moving up from the middleweight class he entered the first two times. He’s been competing in strongman events for nine years.
“Until George put this on, I was traveling a lot,” Sanderson said. “My first two were in Florida. Flying while cutting weight is hard. If you don’t have an AirBnB where you can cook your own meals, you’re at a hotel and eating out.”
The woodworker has a pole barn on his property that he says is about three-quarters gym and one-quarter woodworking shop.
Saturday’s event starts at 10 a.m., and doors open at 9 a.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium. Tickets are $10, and the competition runs until about 3 p.m.
The competition features five events — log press, farmer’s hold, wagon wheel axle deadlift, sandbag to shoulder and power stairs. Entrants can qualify for the U.S. Strongman Nationals through the event, as Nick O’Hare did last year. The top three in each open class and first place in the novice divisions qualify for USS Nationals.
The log press involves lifting a metal “log” over your head for up to one minute. It can be up to 300 pounds for the heavyweight class. The sandbag to shoulder makes competitors see how many times they can lift a 250-pound bag in a minute. In the farmer’s hold, competitors put up to 335 pounds in each hand to see how long they can hold it. The wagon wheel involves lifting a wagon axle that can weight up to 700 pounds for the super heavyweight class. Power stairs has entrants moving up four risers while carrying up to 500 pounds in a timed event.
“I just wanted to bring strongman to northern Michigan,” said Bullard, a registered nurse at Munson Medical Center who would be competing if he wasn’t organizing the day. “I wanted everyone to see how big it is.”
O’Hare set two national records at last year’s event in the 198-pound weight class. O’Hare recorded a 955-pound even deadlift and a 325-pound axle clean and press overhead.
O’Hare, a Harbor Beach resident, signed up for Great Lakes Strongest Man for the third time after recently competing in Finland in the Strongman Champions League, an event that drew 6,000 spectators. His Great Lakes win qualified him for U.S. Nationals, which he also won to qualify for the Finland event.
“I wouldn’t miss George’s event for the world,” O’Hare said. “His crew of people go above and beyond, not only for the competition, but the spectators and judges.”
Next year’s Great Lakes Strongest Man is already set for Traverse City, and Bullard hopes the baseball stadium works out well and they can return. Next year’s contest also includes three world championship events — the 82.5-kilogram Worlds, the 105-kilo Masters Worlds and the 50+ Masters Worlds.