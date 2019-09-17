PREP GOLF
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Northville
2. Plymouth
3. Brighton
4. Okemos
5. Bloomfield Hills
6. Rochester Adams
7. Ann Arbor Pioneer
8. Grand Blanc
9. Hartland
10. Utica Eisenhower
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. Birmingham Groves
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
5. South Lyon
6. DeWitt
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
8. East Lansing
9. St. Joseph
10. Petoskey
DIVISION 3
1. Flint Powers
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Marshall
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
6. Big Rapids
7. Spring Lake
8. Grosse Ile
9. Goodrich
DIVISION 4
1. Harbor Springs
2. Shepherd
3. North Muskegon
4. Kalamazoo Hackett
5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
6. Frankenmuth
7. East Jackson
8. Lansing Catholic
9. Jackson Lumen Christi
10. Traverse City St. Francis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.