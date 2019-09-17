Golf-local.jpg

PREP GOLF

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Northville

2. Plymouth

3. Brighton

4. Okemos

5. Bloomfield Hills

6. Rochester Adams

7. Ann Arbor Pioneer

8. Grand Blanc

9. Hartland

10. Utica Eisenhower

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

2. Birmingham Groves

3. Farmington Hills Mercy

4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

5. South Lyon

6. DeWitt

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

8. East Lansing

9. St. Joseph

10. Petoskey

DIVISION 3

1. Flint Powers

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Marshall

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

6. Big Rapids

7. Spring Lake

8. Grosse Ile

9. Goodrich

DIVISION 4

1. Harbor Springs

2. Shepherd

3. North Muskegon

4. Kalamazoo Hackett

5. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

6. Frankenmuth

7. East Jackson

8. Lansing Catholic

9. Jackson Lumen Christi

10. Traverse City St. Francis

Tags

Recommended for you