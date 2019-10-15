Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Final Rankings
DIVISION 1
1. Ann Arbor Huron
2. Troy
3. Northville
4. Ann Arbor Pioneer
5. Birmingham Brother Rice
6. Okemos
7. Bloomfield Hills
8. Grosse Pointe South
9. Novi
10. Hudsonville
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
2. U of D Jesuit
3. Birmingham Seaholm
4. Birmingham Groves
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Midland Dow
7. Portage Northern
8. Mattawan
9. Portage Central
10. Battle Creek Lakeview
DIVISION 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Cranbrook-Kingswood
3. Detroit Country Day
4. East Grand Rapids
5. St. Clair
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hill Eastern
8. Haslett
9. Parma Western
T-10. Chelsea
T-10. Petoskey
DIVISION 4
1. Allegan
2. University Liggett
3. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
4. Kalamazoo Hackett
5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
6. NorthPointe Christian
7. Almont
8. West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy
9. Williamston
T-10. Ludington
T-10. Traverse City St. Francis
TOP TEN
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Ann Arbor Huron
3. Troy
4. Cranbrook-Kingswood
5. Northville
6. Ann Arbor Pioneer
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
8. Birmingham Brother Rice
9. Detroit Country Day
10. U of D Jesuit
