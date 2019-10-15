Tennis Rankings

Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Final Rankings 

DIVISION 1

1. Ann Arbor Huron 

2. Troy 

3. Northville 

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer

5. Birmingham Brother Rice 

6. Okemos

7. Bloomfield Hills 

8. Grosse Pointe South 

9. Novi 

10. Hudsonville 

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 

2. U of D Jesuit

3. Birmingham Seaholm 

4. Birmingham Groves 

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Midland Dow 

7. Portage Northern

8. Mattawan 

 9. Portage Central 

10. Battle Creek Lakeview 

DIVISION 3

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills 

2. Cranbrook-Kingswood

3. Detroit Country Day 

4. East Grand Rapids 

5. St. Clair 

6. Grand Rapids Christian 

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hill Eastern 

8. Haslett 

9. Parma Western 

T-10. Chelsea 

T-10. Petoskey 

DIVISION 4

1. Allegan 

2. University Liggett 

3. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 

4. Kalamazoo Hackett 

5. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 

6. NorthPointe Christian 

7. Almont 

8. West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy

9. Williamston 

T-10. Ludington

T-10. Traverse City St. Francis 

TOP TEN

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills 

2. Ann Arbor Huron 

3. Troy

4. Cranbrook-Kingswood 

5. Northville 

6. Ann Arbor Pioneer 

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

 8. Birmingham Brother Rice

9. Detroit Country Day 

10. U of D Jesuit 

