EAST LANSING — There’s a certain level of expectation that comes with being an athlete at Traverse City St. Francis.
The Gladiators don’t bother hanging banners for district or regional titles — a team has to make it to the top of the tournament bracket to earn a spot on the St. Francis gym wall.
TC St. Francis baseball fell to Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 12-0 in the Division 3 state championship Saturday at Michigan State University, giving it another banner to hang and immortalize a team that head coach Tom Passinault said didn’t have the highest of expectations.
“The difference with this year’s team is the expectations weren’t as high, so we kept winning and winning and winning and ended up in the final four,” Passinault said. “This is a great, enjoyable year and was unexpected.”
Ayden Ferris, along with several other Glads, earned the right to hang two new banners in the gym in 2021 after finishing as state runner-up in football and baseball in his senior season.
Ferris also participated in the skiing state finals where Great North Alpine finished as runner-up, making him a rarity who played in a state championship in all three seasons and gets to hang three banners in the gym.
“Starting with football and not knowing if we were going to be able to finish the season or even start it, to hang up three of those banners this year is a great run for our school,” Ferris said. “It’s a great way to put our name back in people’s mouths and help them realize we’re still a powerhouse from the north.”
TC St. Francis took down Richmond 5-4 in the semifinals Thursday at McLane Stadium, but didn’t have the same luck Saturday against the Knights. A stormy afternoon led to an hour-long rain delay in the third inning of the final and Liggett came out of the break on a tear.
The Knights took a 3-0 lead in the second inning before the tarp had to be spread across the diamond in the bottom of the third. Liggett had five of its first six batters score in the fourth inning and a few errors helped them add four more runs to enact the mercy rule in the fifth.
“Our goal was to win this thing from the beginning of the year and once we got here, there was no stopping us,” Knights head coach Dan Cimini said. “This was just the culmination of everything and all the hard work that happened today.”
Ferris said that at the start of every season the Glads expect to reach the state finals and expect to perform in those situations, but that didn’t happen Saturday. Still, making their mark as a senior class was worth every second.
“We had seven seniors that kind of carried our team and a couple young guys to fill in that did a great job.” Passinault said. “I think the camaraderie that we had ever since the start of the year, that togetherness with the coaching staff and and all the players together just made for phenomenal year.”
Corbin Domres, Jack Hitchens and Charlie Peterson each had a single for the Gladiators.
The Gladiators finished the season 28-10 with a Lake Michigan Conference title and the school’s first regional crown since 2017.
“I think one of the great things about playing for St. Francis is the expectations of winning,” Passinault said. “It’s expected and the kids know that so they thrive in certain situations, we just didn’t do it today.”