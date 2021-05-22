BENZONIA — Traverse City St. Francis’ boys won their first regional championship since 2018, and Benzie Central’s girls held court on their home turf.
Benzie’s Hunter Jones won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 to qualify for the state finals in all three events.
St. Francis’ boys squad scored in 16 of 17 events, including three placers in the 400 to score 17 of the team’s 105 points.
“Lots of really great performances today,” Gladiators track coach Julie Duffing said. “It was fun to watch.”
Three of four Glads boys relay teams qualified for the state finals.
Benzie’s girls team held off Kingsley and Hart for the crown.
Girls team scores: 1. Benzie Central 97.5; 2. Kingsley 85.5; 3. Hart 74; 4. McBain 64; 5. Leroy Pine River 52; 6. Manistee 48; 7. Mason County Central 35; 8. Grand Traverse Academy 34.5; 9. TC St. Francis 33.5; 10. Elk Rapids 26; 11. Manton 24; 11. Evart 24; 13. Hesperia 22; 13. Lake City 22; 15. Reed City 15; 16. Shelby 6.
Boys team scores: 1. TC St. Francis 105; 2. Kingsley 85.5; 3. Benzie Central 83; 4. Hart 73; 5. McBain 64; 6. Mason County Central 46; 7. Manistee 42; 8. Evart 35.5; 9. Leroy Pine River 33; 10. Reed City 26; 11. Lake City 25; 12. Manton 17; 13. Elk Rapids 13; 14. Grand Traverse Academy 12; 15. Shelby 2; 16. Hesperia 1.
Girls local top-3: 100 — 1. Nevada Molby (ER) 13.06, 2. Katelynn Dix (GTA) 13.3, 3. Lexie Coxon (KING) 13.35; 200 — 3. Molby (ER) 28.22; 400 — 2. Matilda Thoernqvist (BC) 1:03.87; 800 — 3. Elise Johnson (BC) 2:27.80; 1,600 — 3. Maggie O’Malley (McB) 5:15.62; 3,200 — 3. O’Malley (McB) 11:17.55; 100 hurdles — 3. Grace Wahr (MAN) 18.14; 300 hurdles — 2. Dix (GTA) 47.7; 400 relay — 1. Elk Rapids 52.53 (Paige Fosdick, Lila Rubert, Sierra Molby, Nevada Molby), 2. Lake City 52.83 (Rylee Choon, Jordan Fox, Taylor Root, Maria McDermott), 3. Kingsley 53.17 (Olivia Esman, Sierra Billiaum, Brooke Westenbarger, Coxon); 800 relay — 2. Kingsley 1:52.67 (Kelsey Saxton, Chloe Morgan, Lauren Wooer, Coxon), 3. TC St. Francis 1:52.77 (Katie Donahue, Megan Arntz, Gwyneth Passinault, Sophia Ellalasingham); 1,600 relay — 1. Benzie Central 4:16.26 (Ellen Bretzke, Johnson, Madison Teichman, Thorenqvist); 3,200 relay — 2. Benzie Central 9:52.39 (Cierra Guay, Johnson, Teichman, Mylie Kelly), 3. McBain 10:12.5 (Kahli Heuker, Baylie Eisenga, Alexis Gilde, O’Malley); shot put — 1. Liathano Ramirez (BC) 32’11.5”, 2. Adyson Nederhood (McB) 31’10.25”, 3. Amara Robinson (KING) 31’02”; discus — 1. Ramirez (BC) 105’02”; high jump — 1. Libby McCarthy (MANIS) 4’11”, 3. Ava Wendel (GTA) 4’10”; pole vault — 1. Kelsey Saxton (KING) 8’6”, 2. Phoebe McBride (MAN) 8’, 3. Kati Smith (KING) 8’; long jump — 2. Emma Schierbeek (McB) 16’04.5”, 3. Gloria Stepanovich (BC) 16’3.25”.
Boys local top-3: 100 — 1. Dayne Blair (LC) 11.51, 2. Seth Stoltz (BC) 11.61, 3. Trevor Lewis (KING) 11.66; 200 — 1. Stoltz (BC) 23.5, 3. Max Miles (MANIS) 24.04; 400 — 1. Zealand Tarrant (TCSF) 52.49, 3. Brock Maloney (McB) 54.09; 800 — 1. Hunter Jones (BC) 1:58.49, 2. Grayson VerBerkmoes (McB) 2:01.42; 1,600 — 1. Jones (BC) 4:26.14; 3,200 — 1. Jones (BC) 9:37.42, 2. Noah Marrow (MAN) 9:44.83; 110 hurdles — 1. True Beeman (KING) 16.62, 2. Zennor Tarrant (TCSF) 16.88, 3. Evan Scarlata (MANIS) 17.51; 300 hurdles — 1. Connor Johnson (KING) 43.48, 2. Beeman (KING) 43.94; 400 relay — 2. Kingsley 46.32 (Connor Johnson, Noah Weber, True Beeman, Trevor Lewis); 3. TCSF 46.48 (Bryson Ellalasingham, Joey Andrews, Burke Flowers, Brenden Endres); 800 relay — 1. TC St. Francis 1:35.17 (Zealand Tarrant, Joey Andrews, Burke Flowers, Brenden Endres), 2. Kingsley 1:35.34 (Noah Weber, Fisher Spellman, Beeman, Gage Hessem); 1,600 relay — 1. TC St. Francis 3:34.85 (Judge Morgan, Bryson Ellalasingham, Thomas Richards, Zealand Tarrant), 2. McBain 3:35.33 (Brock Maloney, Kyle Pylkas, Connor Murphy, Grayson VerBerkmoes); 3,200 relay — 1. McBain 8:19.81 (Connor Murphy, Pylkas, VerBerkmoes, Kadin Eastway), 2. TC St. Francis 8:23.8 (Zealand Tarrant, Jacob Heeringa, Josh Kerr, Thomas Richards); shot put — 2. Riley Brock (KING) 43’7” ; 3. Caleb Melton (ER) 42’7.5”; discus — 2. Mack Bontekoe (McB) 132’8”, 3. Justin Rosekrans (LC) 131’1”; high jump — 1. Kadien McGillis (McB) 6’4”; pole vault — 1. Endres (TCSF) 13’; long jump — 1. Hunter Laven (GTA) 20’4”.