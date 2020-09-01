TRAVERSE CITY — The final week of the Northwoods League season heated up on Tuesday with the highest scoring game that Traverse City has seen this season.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters came back from a seven run deficit to score eight runs in the bottom of the final inning of the game to win 12-11 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Resorters surrendered four walks in the seventh inning, putting seven Spitters on base before recording an out.
Traverse City capitalized with seven players knocking in a single RBI on the evening, five of which came in the final inning. The seventh was capped off by a walk-off single from Jake Ryan, scoring two runs on blooper that got past the second baseman.
The Resorters bats were hot early with a five-run third inning that catalyzed the rest of the game. Resorters lead-off man Champ Davison was responsible for three RBI and TJ Deherrera knocked in two.
Great Lakes committed four errors in the game while walking 12 batters. The Spitters’ pitching staff didn’t have much more control than the Resorters, walking 10 batters while giving up eight hits.
It was a pitch by committee game for both teams after their starters began to give up runs by the third inning.
Jake Ryan got the win from the mound with his one inning of work in the seventh for TC, giving up two hits and a run before the Spitters piled on seven runs.
The final regular season game between the Great Lakes Resorters (8-33) and the TC Pit Spitters (32-8) is Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.. The Northwoods League playoffs start Thursday and conclude with the title game on Saturday at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.