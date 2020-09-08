TRAVERSE CITY — Three Traverse City players made the Northwoods League's Postseason All-Star team, unveiled Tuesday.
Traverse City Pit Spitters shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach and pitcher Chad Patrick made the team, along with Great Lakes Resorters outfielder Christian Garcia.
The Northwoods League announced the 2020 Postseason All-Star Team on Tuesday, September 9. In a season where 22 teams participated in 15 ballparks playing in almost 500 games across six different pods in front of over 214,000 fans the League members have selected a postseason All-Star team of 39 players.
Schwellenbach, a sophomore at Nebraska, finished seventh int he NWL with a .356 batting average, driving in 17 runs in 22 games while posting a .462 on-base percentage with 15 walks. He scored 17 runs and hit six doubles and a triple.
Patrick started seven games, posting a 2-1 record with a 1.03 earned-run average and striking out 49 in 35 innings to only eight walks.
Garcia hit .262 with five doubles, 14 walks, five steals and seven RBIs in 17 games. His walk total lifted his on-base percentage to .400.
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, who won the Wisconsin-Illinois pod, reeled in five selections. So did the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters after a 35-11 record in that same pod. The Waterloo Bucks, who won the Minnesota-Iowa pod with a 28-13 record, picked up four selections.
The 2020 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star team was selected by a vote of team on-field staff and media.
