Curling

TC Curling Club Winter Curling Weekly Results

Whiskey Rocks def. Rock Whisperers, 8-1

Bitter Ends def. Curling Misfits, 7-6

B.I.B.S. def. Retooled, 7-4

Wild Sullys def. Rockin' the House, 3-4

Granite Asylum def. Cheesy Curlers, 10-1

Rock Pile def. Skips and Stones, 5-2

SoFo MoFos def. OK Broomers, 10-2

House Crashers def. Sticks and Stones, 10-2

Housing Crisis def. Numb Thumbs, 9-1

Stone Mongers def. 3 Curls and the Hammer, 13-2

Home Wreckers vs Easy Sliders def. Home Wreckers, 5-4 (skip stones)

Dudes With Stones def. Worry Free International, 6-3

Curl Jam def. D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F., 10-3

Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.

Check out www.tccurling.org for more info

