TC Curling Club Fall Curling Weekly Results

Ice Mongers def. OverSwept, 5-4

Wild Sullys def. Baby Got Tap Back, 9-0

Whiskey Rocks def. Rolling Stones, 7-3

Bitter Ends def. The Rock Whisperers, 10-3

Wed MCP2 def. Wed MCP1, 6-3

House Crashers def. Granite Asylum, 6-3

Rockin' the House def. Curl Power, 9-3

Slide and the Family Stone def. Sweepers in the Stone Age, 5-2

Skips and Stones def. This is My Broomstick! , 5-4

Curl Jam def. Home Wreckers, 6-3

Calling for Takeout def. Rock Pile, 4-3

We've Got a Sitter def. Dudes With Stones, 7-5

Stone Mongers def. 3 Curls and the Hammer, 11-5

Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.

Check out www.tccurling.org for more info

