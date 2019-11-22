TC Curling Club Fall Curling Weekly Results
Ice Mongers def. OverSwept, 5-4
Wild Sullys def. Baby Got Tap Back, 9-0
Whiskey Rocks def. Rolling Stones, 7-3
Bitter Ends def. The Rock Whisperers, 10-3
Wed MCP2 def. Wed MCP1, 6-3
House Crashers def. Granite Asylum, 6-3
Rockin' the House def. Curl Power, 9-3
Slide and the Family Stone def. Sweepers in the Stone Age, 5-2
Skips and Stones def. This is My Broomstick! , 5-4
Curl Jam def. Home Wreckers, 6-3
Calling for Takeout def. Rock Pile, 4-3
We've Got a Sitter def. Dudes With Stones, 7-5
Stone Mongers def. 3 Curls and the Hammer, 11-5
Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.
Check out www.tccurling.org for more info
