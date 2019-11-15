TC Curling Club Fall Curling Weekly Results
Tues MCP1 def. The Rock Whisperers, 7-6
OverSwept def. Whiskey Rocks, 4-3
Ice Mongers def. Tues MCP2, 10-2
Rolling Stones def. Wild Sullys, 10-5
Bitter Ends def. Baby Got Tap Back, 12-2
Slide and the Family Stone def. Skips and Stones, 6-4
This is My Broomstick! def. Curl Power, 7-6
Granite Asylum def. Sweepers in the Stone Age, 8-1
Rockin' the House def. House Crashers, 6-2
3 Curls and the Hammer def. We've Got a Sitter, 10-2
Stone Mongers def. Rock Pile, 9-2
Dudes With Stones def. Curl Jam, 11-4
Calling for Takeout def. Home Wreckers, 9-2
Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.
Check out www.tccurling.org for more info
