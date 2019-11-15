Curling

TC Curling Club Fall Curling Weekly Results

Tues MCP1 def. The Rock Whisperers, 7-6

OverSwept def. Whiskey Rocks, 4-3

Ice Mongers def. Tues MCP2, 10-2

Rolling Stones def. Wild Sullys, 10-5

Bitter Ends def. Baby Got Tap Back, 12-2

Slide and the Family Stone def. Skips and Stones, 6-4

This is My Broomstick! def. Curl Power, 7-6

Granite Asylum def. Sweepers in the Stone Age, 8-1

Rockin' the House def. House Crashers, 6-2

3 Curls and the Hammer def. We've Got a Sitter, 10-2

Stone Mongers def. Rock Pile, 9-2

Dudes With Stones def. Curl Jam, 11-4

Calling for Takeout def. Home Wreckers, 9-2

Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.

Check out www.tccurling.org for more info

