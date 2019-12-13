curling pic

CURLING

TC Curling Club Fall Curling weekly results

OverSwept def. Bitter Ends, 7-2

The Rock Whisperers def. Ice Mongers, 8-4

Whiskey Rocks def. Wild Sullys, 5-2

Baby Got Tap Back def. Rolling Stones, 4-3

House Crashers def. Slide and the Family Stone, 6-2

Rockin' the House def. Skips and Stones, 9-5

This is My Broomstick! def. Wed MCP2, 5-4

Granite Asylum def. Curl Power, 9-5

Sweepers in the Stone Age def. Wed MCP1, 10-5

We've Got a Sitter def. Home Wreckers, 10-2

3 Curls and the Hammer def. Calling for Takeout, 7-1

Thur MCP2 def. Stone Mongers , 7-5

Curl Jam def. Rock Pile, 8-2

Dudes With Stones def. Thur MCP1, 5-1

League Champions: Bitter Ends (Tuesday), Granite Asylum (Wednesday) and Dudes With Stones (Thursday).

Tags

Recommended for you