TC Curling Club Fall Curling Weekly Results
Baby Got Tap Back def. Rolling Stones, 9-2
Bitter Ends def. Tues MCP1, 8-4
Wild Sullys def. The Rock Whisperers, 9-8
OverSwept def. Tues MCP2, 7-6
Whiskey Rocks def. Ice Mongers, 5-3
Rockin' the House def. Wed MCP1, 15-1
Granite Asylum def. Slide and the Family Stone, 8-4
Skips and Stones def. Wed MCP2, 7-4
This is My Broomstick! def. Sweepers in the Stone Age, 6-4
House Crashers def. Curl Power, 5-4 (skip stones)
Curl Jam def. We've Got a Sitter, 5-4
3 Curls and the Hammer def. Thur MCP1, 1-0 (forfeit)
Dudes With Stones def. Stone Mongers, 6-1
Rock Pile def. Home Wreckers, 7-3
Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.
Check out www.tccurling.org for more info
