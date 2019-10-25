TC Curling Club Fall Curling Weekly Results

Rolling Stones def. Ice Mongers, 7-3

Baby Got Tap Back def. OverSwept, 5-4 (skip stones)

Whiskey Rocks def. The Rock Whisperers, 5-3

Bitter Ends def. Wild Sullys, 9-5

Granite Asylum def. This is My Broomstick!, 9-1

House Crashers def. Sweepers in the Stone Age, 15-1

Skips and Stones def. Curl Power, 6-3

Rockin' the House def. Slide and the Family Stone, 13-0

Dudes With Stones def. Rock Pile, 4-3

Home Wreckers def. MCP1, 8-3

Calling for Takeout def. Stone Mongers, 6-5

We've Got a Sitter def. MCP2, 5-2

3 Curls and the Hammer def. Curl Jam, 10-2

Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.

Check out www.tccurling.org for more info

