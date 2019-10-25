TC Curling Club Fall Curling Weekly Results
Rolling Stones def. Ice Mongers, 7-3
Baby Got Tap Back def. OverSwept, 5-4 (skip stones)
Whiskey Rocks def. The Rock Whisperers, 5-3
Bitter Ends def. Wild Sullys, 9-5
Granite Asylum def. This is My Broomstick!, 9-1
House Crashers def. Sweepers in the Stone Age, 15-1
Skips and Stones def. Curl Power, 6-3
Rockin' the House def. Slide and the Family Stone, 13-0
Dudes With Stones def. Rock Pile, 4-3
Home Wreckers def. MCP1, 8-3
Calling for Takeout def. Stone Mongers, 6-5
We've Got a Sitter def. MCP2, 5-2
3 Curls and the Hammer def. Curl Jam, 10-2
Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.
Check out www.tccurling.org for more info
