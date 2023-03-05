BATTLE CREEK — Traverse City Christian senior and reigning Record-Eagle Bowler of the Year Brooke Smith finished as the individual runner-up in the Division 4 girls state championship finals at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek on Saturday with a six-game score of 1,112.
Benzie Central senior Dominic Lopez had the fourth most total points with 1,173 in the D4 boys state finals, but he lost in the first round.
Traverse City Central’s Carter Banton finished fourth in total points in the D1 boys state finals at Thunderbowl Lanes.
Traverse City West junior Jordan LafFeur finished second in points followed by her teammate Taylor Phillips finishing in seventh.
Banton made it to the quarterfinals before falling short to Waterford Mott junior and D1 champion Brendan Riley.
Banton rolled a 1,363 through six games, with LaFleur at 1,218 and Phillips with a 1,155.
LaFleur and Phillips faced each other in the second round with Phillips getting the best of her fellow Titan, but she was eliminated in the following round.
TC West sophomore Alyssa Tanner made it through the second round, but she finished with a series score of 1,146.
Other area bowlers in the top 45 were Sabres junior Naomi Elenbaas (18th), TC Christian junior Luke Rasmussen (26th), TC Christian junior Rebekah Burch (32nd), TC Central senior Brian Wilkinson (43rd) and Benzie Central senior Alberto Lopez (43rd).
