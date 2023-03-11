TRAVERSE CITY — Most of this crop of Traverse City Central Trojans weren’t born or can’t recall what they were doing in 2006.
“I have no idea what was going on in 2006,” Trojans senior Miles Smith said with a laugh.
Smith put the nail in the coffin with his 3-pointer in overtime against Petoskey (18-7) in TC Central’s 70-64 win on Friday to help his team earn their first district title since 2006 and first district title in Division 1.
Their second postseason overtime win has the Trojans (15-10) claiming the moniker “Bad Boys of the North.”
After the trophy presentation on their home floor, all 17 players walked out of the locker room wearing identical t-shirts the 1989-90 Detroit Pistons wore.
“I would consider ourselves the bad boys of the north because of what we’ve done in the playoffs so far,” Trojans’ junior Anthony Ribel said. “I am proud of my guys.”
The Trojans played like the bad boys, as they didn’t back down from adversity after the fight Petoskey brought.
Petoskey senior Cade Trudeau didn’t make the win easy for the Trojans after nailing the game-tying bucket with seconds to spare in the fourth to send the game to overtime.
The Trojans already played in double-overtime on Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie against Marquette, and they had a roller-coaster win on Monday. Ribel said he hasn’t rested since, but the will to get his team the win is what drove him.
“I’m pretty gassed,” Ribel said after scoring a team-high 32 points. “It’s been a long week, but there’s no looking back. Playoffs only happen once a year, and you get four of them in your career, so I had to leave it out there for my guys.”
Ribel’s presence on the court for 36 minutes opened the floor for his teammates to score. The Trojans jumped out front early in overtime, but Petoskey couldn’t keep up as nothing went in.
The Trojans had free trips to the charity stripe in overtime but couldn’t make anything. TC Central missed six free throws in extra time — eight total — and still managed to stay in front.
Since the start of the first quarter, the momentum went back and forth. Trudeau and Petoskey senior Michael Squires made it look easy for the Northmen to score inside. Trudeau’s presence in the paint led him to a game-high 34 points, but when the 6-foot-6 center got the doubled-team, Northmen junior James Marshall, who finished with 13 points, was there to help.
With Trudeau playing defense inside, Ribel figured out how to be effective for his team in other ways. If there wasn’t a lane open to drive-and-kick or get a layup, Ribel took his chances at the 3-point line or the mid-range. He also finished with six assists and six rebounds.
“After this season and the performance (Ribel) has put on, he’s one of the legends of this school,” Trojans’ head coach Ben Fischer said. “He’s more than just a basketball player. He’s someone the younger kids in the area can strive to be like him. He’s the whole package, and I can’t describe it any other way.”
Fischer said this win as one of his proudest moments as a Trojan.
“This is the biggest smile you’ll see out of me,” Fischer said, laughing. “It’s a testament to Anthony and our senior leadership that has always been consistent.”
The first-year head coach noted that this season could not have been possible without his assistants helping him every day. Fischer credited Shane Miller, Jeff Rademacher, Cole Walker and Matt King as the glue to making the title run possible.
“They help bring a lot of consistency,” he said.
TC Central has had their runs in the district finals for the past two seasons against Petoskey, but nothing went their way.
“I’ve lost to Petoskey both years, and this one meant a lot to me,” Ribel said. “That’s a great team we played, and we knew it was going to be a battle.”
Ribel said there has been a lot of good basketball players who have come and gone but being the one to change the narrative about TC Central means a lot.
“We started 2-7 at the beginning of the year, and a lot of people counted us out,” Ribel said. “We’ve been resilient down the stretch of the season, and I couldn’t be prouder of my guys.”
The Trojans hope to keep that winning feeling in the D1 regional semifinals in Gaylord against Mount Pleasant on Monday.
