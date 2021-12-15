TRAVERSE CITY — That didn’t take long at all.
The last school Traverse City Central standout lineman Keegan Opper visited in person, he committed to days later.
Opper picked Cornell University after visiting the Ivy League school last Friday and Saturday.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound right tackle helped lead a balanced offensive line that plowed its way through opposing defenses for 4,363 rushing yards in 14 games, an average of 311 yards a game.
“Every game I feel like all of us just played great games,” Opper said. “All the guys just mean so much to me, friend-wise. They’re my best friends, and it was great being able to play alongside them, block with them, fight with them.”
Trojans’ quarterback Josh Burnham said having Opper and his fellow linemates Kadyn Warner, Brett Weaver, Gavin Graczyk and Davis Hurley made his job a lot easier.
“He’s grown so much over the past couple of years,” Burnham said of Opper. “Football-wise and just in general. I mean, he’s a big boy. Super thankful that he was able to block for me.”
None of this would have been able to happen without that line,” Burnham continued. “They’re so experienced in what they do and they put so much work in the weight room and off the field, in film and all that sort of stuff. I wouldn’t want any other guys up front other than those ones.”
Opper briefly visited Cornell last summer, but he wasn’t able to see much of the campus. Last weekend was the clincher.
“I knew I wanted somewhere with lots of nature, and Cornell’s definitely got that,” Opper said. “The campus has two river gorges on it, and it’s just beautiful, rolling hills.”
Opper needed great grades to get accepted to the Ivy League school. He’s got a 4.10 weighted grade-point average (3.85 unweighted), and he plans to major in human biology, health and society in order to get into medical school.
The recruiting process ended up both fun and strenuous, something all five Trojan blockers have dealt with. All five have college offers. Weaver committed to Grand Valley State University and Warner with Saginaw Valley State. Graczyk and Hurley both have offers on the table as well.
“It was definitely cool,” Opper said. “Stressful at times, but I’m glad I did it. It was a fun time, but I’m glad that I made the right decision.”
Opper also plays basketball for the Trojans as a backup center and starts in goal on the lacrosse team.
Former Johannesburg-Lewiston standout Tyson Claeys is also on the Big Red roster, playing tight end. He’ll have junior eligibility next season when Opper joins the squad.