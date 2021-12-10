TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central standout gridiron duo of Josh Burnham and Carson Bourdo picked up another round of accolades Friday.
The two were each named to the Michigan Associated Press' All-State First Team for Division 1-2 football — Burnham as a linebacker, and Bourdo as a defensive back.
The pair of Trojans helped lead the program to its first appearance in a state championship game in 33 years. Central also won the Big North Conference title as well as district and regional championships, rattling off 12 straight wins before falling to Warren De La Salle in the state title game.
The announcement Friday capped off an incredible week for Burnham, who is committed to play linebacker at Notre Dame. The senior won three state Player of the Year awards on Tuesday — the Gatorade Michigan Football Player of the Year, the 2021 Michigan Anvil Award from State Champs! Sports Network and the MLive Player of the Year.
Burnham threw for 1,515 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior, along with 963 rushing yards and 14 more TDs. On defense, he put up 76 tackles (50 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups.
Bourdo, also a senior, was a stellar two-way player and return-man for Central.
As a defensive back, Bourdo finished with six interceptions and returned one of those for a touchdown. On the offensive side of the ball, Bourdo had 381 yards and five touchdowns on the ground along with 24 catches for 468 yards and eight scores. He averaged nearly 37 yards per kickoff return and returned three kickoffs for a touchdown. He also had one punt return for a score.
Other Trojans being honored included several on the Honorable Mention list: Brett Weaver, Keegan Opper and Kadyn Warner as linemen; Everest Noyes as a kicker; and Eric Schugars as head coach.
The Traverse City West Titans made a couple of appearances on the All-State list as well. Danny Rosa, a senior, was named a Second Team All-State lineman, and Will Gaston earned Honorable Mention recognition as a wide receiver.
Bryce Underwood, a freshman at Belleville High School, was named the Player of the Year as a quarterback.
Underwood has scholarship offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Kentucky and Marshall. He was at his best in a 55-33 win over Rochester Adams in the Division 1 state title game at Ford Field, throwing for 284 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for a 30-yard score.
“I think it’s his upside that makes him special, it’s his sprit, it’s his leadership,” Belleville coach Jermain Crowell said. “He has unbelievable poise, not only for his age, but his poise for anyone. I think his parents have done an amazing job for preparing him for this role. I think he’s just scratching the surface to be honest with you.
Antaiwn Mack of Ann Arbor Huron was Coach of the Year. And, for good reason since he took over a program which had a 39-game losing streak prior to his arrival in 2019. He guided Ann Arbor Huron to a win in his first season, then three victories in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, including the program’s first state playoff win since 2000, followed by an 8-2 season this fall with its losses coming against Saline, then Belleville, 14-10 in a district semifinal.
A full list of the All-State selections can be found on 3C.