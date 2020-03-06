DETROIT – Traverse City Central made every match of the blood round count.
Central’s Dutch Ballan, Damien Ballan and Remy Cotton each went 2-1 Friday at the MHSAA Individual Wrestling State tournament to guarantee placing and move onto Saturday’s action.
Dutch (103) edged past Joshua Drake of Northville in a 1-0 decision, fell to Patrick Wlodyga of Hartland 3-2, then majored William Miller of Grand Blanc in the blood round 10-0. Damien (135) beat Pierce Carpenter of White Lake-Lakeland 9-4, fell to Camden Tripp of Detroit Catholic Central then defeated Charlie Kersten of Westland John Glenn by a 9-0 major decision.
Remy Cotton won an 8-1 decision over Hayden Payne of Clarkston, then fell in the quarterfinals to Nino Tranchida of New Baltimore Anchor Bay. Cotton beat Oxford’s Tate Myre 11-5 and guaranteed himself a medal Saturday.
Gavin Wilmoth of Traverse City St. Francis did not advance to Saturday’s action. Wilmoth went 1-2 and fell in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Saturday’s action begins at 9 a.m. The meet is being streamed on both Trackwrestling and the MHSAA network.
Gaylord puts two in finals
John Sosa and Chayse LaJoie each cruised their way into the finals.
Sosa pinned Niles’ Ryan Franco 5:05 into the semifinal match at 125. LaJoie majored Trenton’s Sam Rickman 11-3 at 145. Both will wrestle for a state title tomorrow at 3:30.
Rico Brown fell in overtime of the semifinal to Micah Hanau of Stevensville Lakeshore at 130 pounds. Brown is guaranteed at least sixth and can wrestle his way to third place tomorrow.
Brendan Smith pinned Nate Vanocker of Sparta in the first round of the 103 bracket, but dropped his next two by decision without scoring a point. Will Sides also went 1-2, dropping his first match with a late pin, then avenging the loss with a 9-3 decision over Davin Roche of Madison Heights Lamphere. Sides was majored in the second consolation round 11-0.
Gabe Thompson lost both his matches at 112 Friday by pin less than a minute into the match.
Halstead leads three from Grayling to day two
Joe Armstrong, Zach Duncan and Max Halstead for Grayling each went 2-1 to move onto Saturday’s action.
Halstead moved into the semifinal at 152 against Dominick Lomazzo of Dundee by disqualification.
Halstead will fight for third Saturday.
In the blood round, Armstrong pinned Cade Wolf of Lake City 53 seconds into the consolation round at 103, Duncan won by injury default over Dylan Garcia of Monroe Jefferson in the same round at 112.
Kingsley trio falls out
Each of the Stags at the state finals — Justin Grahn, Kyan Fessenden and Aiden Shier — started the day with a loss and went 1-2.
Grahn won in the first consolation round by decision over Seth Coffin of Montrose at 112, Shier in an 8-6 overtime victory over Cal Kniestedt of Algonac at 135, and Fessenden won by decision over Konnor Roche of Frankenmuth at 145.
All three fell in the blood round.
Mancelona’s Grosser on to day two
Isaiah Grosser went 2-1 and won by sudden victory over Lance Bowler of Newberry to push him onto Saturday’s action.
Benzie pair falls out early
Sampson Ross and Cody Hanson went 1-2 and fell out of competition Friday in the consolation round.
Hanson lost in overtime to Levi Harber of Montrose, then fell in the blood round. Ross won by decision in the second round, then dropped his match in the next round.
Jeff Lane of Frankfort did not make it past the first day. Lane lost both matches by fall in the third period.
