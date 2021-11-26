TRAVERSE CITY — The sendoff was joyous. Despite the rain.
Those who gathered Thursday morning to watch the Traverse City Central Trojans depart from their home high school and journey to Detroit for Friday’s Division 2 football state championship game either wished them good luck or got in their cars and followed.
The third-ranked Trojans (12-1) spent the next four-plus hours on that bus, the same one that will drop them on the steps of Ford Field — the home of the Detroit Lions and the annual site where the best of the best high school football teams in Michigan is decided.
Traverse City Central and Warren De La Salle are two of those teams.
“It’s insane,” Trojan senior star Carson Bourdo said. “I remember in sixth and seventh grade watching the black and gold under the Friday night lights and saying, ‘Boys, that’s going to be us. ... We’re going to be playing for this community, playing for this city.’ Boy, has it been fun. It’s been a ride. We’re hoping to end it right.”
Ending it right would mean a 13th straight win and toppling the top-ranked D2 team in the state. The Pilots lost the 2020 state championship game but have three titles to their name since 2014.
Bourdo said Warren De La Salle could be the best high school team in Michigan, regardless of division.
“They got players all around. Everyone that starts is crazy athletic, crazy-good football players,” he said. “It’ll be pretty fun trying to stop all of them. It’s going to be a challenge. They’re some ballers, but we’re looking forward to it.”
Getting themselves right mentally ahead of the biggest game of the season will be key for the Trojans, who fell one game shy of Ford Field last season when they lost to eventual state champ Muskegon Mona Shores in the semis.
Bourdo admitted that when kickoff comes at 1 p.m. Friday, it will begin what could be a history-making day for the Trojans. But keeping the magnitude of the moment in check and keeping it simple has to be at the forefront of their minds, he said.
“It’s football on a Friday,” Bourdo said. “It’s what we’ve all grown up loving to do. We just want to go out there and have fun playing football with our brothers.”
Josh Burnham — the Trojans’ quarterback, Butkus Award finalist for best linebacker in the nation and Notre Dame commit — is one of Bourdo’s brothers.
Burnham imagines walking onto Ford Field will be similar to Week One of the season when they played at the Big House in Ann Arbor on the University of Michigan campus.
“You’re going to look around, take it in, take a deep breath — and then you’re going to realize it’s just another game,” Burnham said. “You can’t be worried about how big the stadium is or anything like that. You just have to go out and play football.”
It seems fitting those two games bookend a season built on growth and camaraderie. The season began with a loss, 47-27 to DeWitt, but it can end with a win.
“We found out our identity,” Bourdo said of the loss to DeWitt. “That first week was great for us in so many ways. You don’t normally hear people saying getting blown out by 20 is a great thing, but I honestly think one of the best things for our season was losing that game. We found out exactly who we are as a team.”
Since the loss, Central has rattled off a dozen consecutive victories, including a statement win in Week Eight against a ranked Birmingham Brother Rice team some thought would come to Traverse City and expose the Trojans as “just some team from up north,” Bourdo said.
But it would be the Trojans exposing the rest of the state to their potential in a 56-13 blowout win.
“We just buckled down, closed our ears to the outside and just did what we did,” Bourdo said. “That’s when kids on the team realized we can play with anyone.”
Central head coach Eric Schugars believes he has the group of young men with the maturity and discipline to succeed on the biggest of stages.
“We talked about this as a goal of ours, and now we’re finally here,” Schugars said. “The idea is to finish. The finish doesn’t come when you get to Ford Field. The finish is with a victory there. The players understand the importance of that and setting a lasting legacy.”
Hoisting a state championship trophy — together — would be a fitting end for the 2021 team, Schugars said. And it would be the first time since 1988 the Trojans earned that privilege.
“It would mean everything to these kids because it starts with these kids,” Schugars said. “This hasn’t been done in a long time, and this is the team that is willing to step up and accomplish something like that. They take pride in representing their community and Traverse City Central and the history and tradition of that.”
Both Burnham and Bourdo said a win Friday is not just a win for the 2021 team.
That state championship, if it comes, will be for every player that has come before them, every mom and dad, grandma and grandpa, brother and sister, aunt and uncle, friend and community member that has supported the Trojans.
“We’ve been playing with each other through Pop Warner and middle school and now into high school. We know everyone. We’ve grown up with each other,” Burnham said. “We’re literally family and brothers.”
Win or lose, the 2021 Trojans will be a part of Traverse City history.
The sixth- and seventh-graders watching right now — the ones wearing Trojan jerseys and looking up at the bright lights waiting for their moment — will remember Friday and reach for those same heights when they eventually lace up the cleats for Traverse City Central.
“We just have the torch, right now,” Bourdo said. “Hopefully we’ll pass it on the right way.”
