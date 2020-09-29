Week 3 Rankings - September 29, 2020
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Romeo - R9
2. Caledonia - R3
3. Rockford - R1
4. Salem - R6
5. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9
7. Hartland - R2
8. Portage Central - R3
9. Brighton - R4
10. Traverse City Central - R1
11. Grand Haven - R1
12. Novi - R8
13. Northville - R8
14. Milford - R7
15. East Lansing - R4
H.M. East Kentwood - R3
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Traverse City Central - R1
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
3. Romeo - R9
4. Plymouth - R6
5. Clarkston - R7
6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central - R1
7. Northville - R8
8. Brighton - R4
9. Rockford - R1
10. Holland West Ottawa - R3
11. Canton - R6
12. Salem - R6
13. Saline - R5
14. Bay City Western - R2
15. Traverse City West - R1
H.M. Portage Central - R3
H.M. Oxford - R7
H.M. Birmingham Seaholm - R7
H.M. Hudsonville - R3
LP Division 2 Boys
1. St Clair - R17
2. Fremont - R10
3. Pinckney - R16
4. East Grand Rapids - R11
5. Yale - R17
6. Chelsea - R18
7. Otsego - R13
8. St Johns - R14
9. Spring Lake - R11
10. Grand Rapids Christian - R13
11. Flint Powers Catholic - R15
12. Adrian - R18
13. Allendale - R11
14. Petoskey - R10
15. Grand Rapids South Christian - R13
H.M. Dearborn Divine Child - R18
LP Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids - R11
2. Petoskey - R10
3. Grand Rapids Christian - R13
4. Frankenmuth - R15
5. Otsego - R13
6. Shepherd - R15
7. Cadillac - R10
8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R11
9. Mason - R14
10. Freeland - R15
10. Lansing Catholic - R14
12. Chelsea - R18
13. Bloomfield Hills Marian - R16
14. Marshall - R12
15. Pinckney - R16
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Traverse City St Francis - R19
2. Hart - R20
3. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
4. Caro - R25
5. Ithaca - R24
6. Leslie - R23
7. St Louis - R24
8. Hanover-Horton - R23
9. Benzie Central - R20
10. McBain - R20
11. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
12. LeRoy Pine River - R20
13. Harbor Springs - R19
14. Manchester - R27
15. New Lothrop - R24
H.M. Dansville - R23
H.M. Saranac - R21
H.M. Stockbridge - R27
H.M. Charlevoix - R19
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart - R20
2. Benzie Central - R20
3. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
4. Ithaca - R24
5. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
6. Jackson Lumen Christi - R23
7. Traverse City St Francis - R19
8. Pewamo-Westphalia - R24
9. Kent City - R21
10. St Louis - R24
10. Reese - R25
12. McBain - R20
13. Grass Lake - R23
14. Stockbridge - R27
15. Clare - R25
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Saugatuck - R31
2. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31
3. Carson City-Crystal - R33
4. Webberville - R33
5. Concord - R34
6. Breckenridge - R30
7. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28
8. Kalamazoo Christian - R32
9. Mason County Eastern - R29
10. Unionville-Sebewaing - R35
11. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34
12. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
13. Deckerville - R35
14. Gobles - R31
15. Hillsdale Academy - R34
H.M. Whitmore Lake - R33
H.M. Buckley - R29
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Lansing Christian - R33
2. Kalamazoo Christian - R32
3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
4. Hillsdale Academy - R34
5. Saugatuck - R31
6. Beal City - R30
7. Clarkston Everest Collegiate - R36
8. Battle Creek St Philip - R32
9. Ellsworth - R28
10. Fowler - R33
10. Allen Park Cabrini - R36
12. Ubly - R35
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34
14. Maple City Glen Lake - R29
15. Hudsonville Libertas Christian - R31
H.M. Harbor Beach - R35
UP Division 1 Boys
1. Houghton
2. Marquette
3. Sault Ste Marie - Sault Area
UP Division 1 Girls
1. Houghton
2. Marquette
3. Sault Ste Marie - Sault Area
UP Division 2 Boys
1. Painesdale-Jeffers
2. Ishpeming
3. Hancock
UP Division 2 Girls
1. Painesdale-Jeffers
2. Ishpeming
3. Hancock
UP Division 3 Boys
1. Chassell
2. Dollar Bay
3. Brimley-Ojibwe Charter
UP Division 3 Girls
1. Chassell
2. Dollar Bay
3. Brimley-Ojibwe Charter
