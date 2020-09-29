XC

Week 3 Rankings - September 29, 2020

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Romeo - R9

2. Caledonia - R3

3. Rockford - R1

4. Salem - R6

5. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9

7. Hartland - R2

8. Portage Central - R3

9. Brighton - R4

10. Traverse City Central - R1

11. Grand Haven - R1

12. Novi - R8

13. Northville - R8

14. Milford - R7

15. East Lansing - R4

H.M. East Kentwood - R3

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Traverse City Central - R1

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

3. Romeo - R9

4. Plymouth - R6

5. Clarkston - R7

6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central - R1

7. Northville - R8

8. Brighton - R4

9. Rockford - R1

10. Holland West Ottawa - R3

11. Canton - R6

12. Salem - R6

13. Saline - R5

14. Bay City Western - R2

15. Traverse City West - R1

H.M. Portage Central - R3

H.M. Oxford - R7

H.M. Birmingham Seaholm - R7

H.M. Hudsonville - R3

LP Division 2 Boys

1. St Clair - R17

2. Fremont - R10

3. Pinckney - R16

4. East Grand Rapids - R11

5. Yale - R17

6. Chelsea - R18

7. Otsego - R13

8. St Johns - R14

9. Spring Lake - R11

10. Grand Rapids Christian - R13

11. Flint Powers Catholic - R15

12. Adrian - R18

13. Allendale - R11

14. Petoskey - R10

15. Grand Rapids South Christian - R13

H.M. Dearborn Divine Child - R18

LP Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids - R11

2. Petoskey - R10

3. Grand Rapids Christian - R13

4. Frankenmuth - R15

5. Otsego - R13

6. Shepherd - R15

7. Cadillac - R10

8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R11

9. Mason - R14

10. Freeland - R15

10. Lansing Catholic - R14

12. Chelsea - R18

13. Bloomfield Hills Marian - R16

14. Marshall - R12

15. Pinckney - R16

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Traverse City St Francis - R19

2. Hart - R20

3. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

4. Caro - R25

5. Ithaca - R24

6. Leslie - R23

7. St Louis - R24

8. Hanover-Horton - R23

9. Benzie Central - R20

10. McBain - R20

11. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

12. LeRoy Pine River - R20

13. Harbor Springs - R19

14. Manchester - R27

15. New Lothrop - R24

H.M. Dansville - R23

H.M. Saranac - R21

H.M. Stockbridge - R27

H.M. Charlevoix - R19

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart - R20

2. Benzie Central - R20

3. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

4. Ithaca - R24

5. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

6. Jackson Lumen Christi - R23

7. Traverse City St Francis - R19

8. Pewamo-Westphalia - R24

9. Kent City - R21

10. St Louis - R24

10. Reese - R25

12. McBain - R20

13. Grass Lake - R23

14. Stockbridge - R27

15. Clare - R25

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Saugatuck - R31

2. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31

3. Carson City-Crystal - R33

4. Webberville - R33

5. Concord - R34

6. Breckenridge - R30

7. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28

8. Kalamazoo Christian - R32

9. Mason County Eastern - R29

10. Unionville-Sebewaing - R35

11. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34

12. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

13. Deckerville - R35

14. Gobles - R31

15. Hillsdale Academy - R34

H.M. Whitmore Lake - R33

H.M. Buckley - R29

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Lansing Christian - R33

2. Kalamazoo Christian - R32

3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

4. Hillsdale Academy - R34

5. Saugatuck - R31

6. Beal City - R30

7. Clarkston Everest Collegiate - R36

8. Battle Creek St Philip - R32

9. Ellsworth - R28

10. Fowler - R33

10. Allen Park Cabrini - R36

12. Ubly - R35

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34

14. Maple City Glen Lake - R29

15. Hudsonville Libertas Christian - R31

H.M. Harbor Beach - R35

UP Division 1 Boys

1. Houghton

2. Marquette

3. Sault Ste Marie - Sault Area

UP Division 1 Girls

1. Houghton

2. Marquette

3. Sault Ste Marie - Sault Area

UP Division 2 Boys

1. Painesdale-Jeffers

2. Ishpeming

3. Hancock

UP Division 2 Girls

1. Painesdale-Jeffers

2. Ishpeming

3. Hancock

UP Division 3 Boys

1. Chassell

2. Dollar Bay

3. Brimley-Ojibwe Charter

UP Division 3 Girls

1. Chassell

2. Dollar Bay

3. Brimley-Ojibwe Charter

