TRAVERSE CITY — One Hefner was too much for most teams last year.
Now there's two.
Freshman Erica Hefner joined her sister, Traverse City Central star hitter Elise Hefner, in the Trojans' lineup for her first Big North Conference match, and both made big contributions in a 25-21, 25-16, 30-28 league win over Petoskey in Wednesday's volleyball match at TC Central.
"We've never been on the same team before," said junior Elyse Hefner, a 6-foot-1 hitter. "We were both so excited during tryouts when she made the team. It's super fun to be able to be on the court with her. We play the same position, so it's like a little bit of competition in the family, but it's definitely super fun and we love supporting each other."
Elyse Hefner had 24 kills, 11 digs, three blocks and three aces, while Erica chipped in 12 kills and four digs.
"She adds so much," senior middle block Phoebe Humphrey said of Erica Hefner. "This game was one of the best I've seen her play. She kept almost every ball in the court and just did amazing."
School hasn't even started at Traverse City Central, but the Trojan faithful showed up anyway.
The Trojans volleyball team sure did as well, winning in front of a student section decked out in pink for Barbie Night in Wednesday's Big North Conference volleyball match at TC Central.
It wasn't quite a Pink Out game, but it just as well could have been.
"We're not really used to having a home game before school starts," Elyse Hefner said. "So we were a little nervous about the student section turnout, but they really showed out tonight and that was super exciting to get all that energy in the gym even before the school year begins."
Central took the first game 25-21 after it was tied 20-20. A Humphrey kill put Central at game point, and Elyse Hefner closed it out.
Petoskey hung in there in the second as well, pulling within 15-13 on a Sarah Bailey ace. The Trojans went on a 6-0 spurt after that, though, to take control en route to a 25-16 win.
The third game was a different matter, with Petoskey building an 11-5 lead that included kills by Lia Trudeau, Leah Sulitis, Caitlyn Matelski and a Katie Parker ace.
Central didn't lead until Elyse Hefner's block put TCC up 24-23 and then the teams largely traded points until the Trojans put together three straight to close it out on a Humphrey kill.
"We were expecting their team to come out strong and they definitely did," Elyse Hefner said. "But we've been working hard in practice, so we were mentally prepared for it coming into the game."
Humphrey seems poised to take a bigger role this year after the Trojans graduated outside hitters Cate Heethuis and Kate McCrary and middle blocker Lucia France choosing to concentrate more on basketball.
"It was cool they were going to me late in the match," Humphrey said. "I got a little tired but I had to push through and just finish the game for everyone."
Petoskey first-year head coach Megan Tompkins had to leave prior to the game due to severe migraines, so assistant coach Hayley Propst took over for the evening.
"I'm really proud of how hard they fought in the third to stay in it," Propst said. "One of our big blockers, Brynn Jonker, was up against their big hitter number six (Elyse Hefner) only for one rotation. So I switched the lineup to have her be against her for two, so we got a few more blocks and then were able to produce offensively because of that."
Petoskey hosts Gaylord next Wednesday.
"I am so proud of Caitlyn Matelski's effort tonight and Lucy Tarachas, our libero," Propst said. "Caitlin is an integral part of the team and we would be lost without her and how hard she worked tonight shows how much she means to this team. And the same with Lucy. She's just diving all over the court, all around the floor and I'm really proud of her efforts."
"We communicated a lot and we were just ready to play," Humphrey said. "The third set, we kind of dropped a little bit. We tried a new lineup, so that was a little bit different. But we talked a lot and just had the grit to win."
Central travels next Wednesday to Cadillac for a huge Big North Conference showdown between two of the league's top title contenders.
"Petoskey is a good team," TC Central second-year head coach Emily Wilbert said. "It's good to play some good competition. We really passed well, which gave us opportunities to set the ball up. Our hitters have struggled a little bit with consistency, and tonight they just made really smart choices. We kept the ball in play, and we really waited for the right set to really put it away."
Marley Richmond dished out 44 assists in the match, with Humphrey adding 13 kills, four digs, two blocks and two aces.
Sidney Richmond pitched in 11 digs and a block, Natalie Bourdo made 22 digs and put up two assists. Audrey Parker contributed 14 digs and Sydney Baehr two.
"I was really curious tonight to see how we were going to show up," Wilbert said. "We've had some tournaments and we played well, but we've had some unexpected losses. So I thought tonight was kind of really the moment of truth to see how we are going to show up."
