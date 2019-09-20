Box Score

TC Central 32, TC West 0

TCC 3 12 3 14

TCW 0 0 0 0

First quarter

TCC — Alex Parks 28-yd field goal, 2:09; Drive: 6 plays, 87 yards, 1:45. Key play: Peyton Smith finds Carson Hall deep over middle for 85 yard gain to TC West 9-yard line.

Second quarter

TCC — Austin Bills 67-yard run (extra point kick no good), 6:29; Drive: 1 play, 67 yards, 0:14. Key play: TC Central defense forces punt after first TCW first down of the night.

TCC — Trey Searles 49-yard halfback pass to Josh Burnham (extra point kick no good), 2:33; Drive: 6 plays, 88 yards, 1:56. Key play: Smith takes QB keeper for 32-yard run after a fumbled snap to set up scoring play.

Third quarter

TCC — Parks 37-yard field goal, 4:15. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 5:00. Key play: TC Central took two penalties inside of the Titans 10-yard line, moving them back and forcing a FG on what looked like a TD drive.

Fourth Quarter

TCC — Burnham 20-yard run (Parks kick good), 9:30. Drive: 1 play, 20 yards, 0:14. Key play: TC Central's defense forced the Titans to punt from their own end zone after a sack on the 1-yard line and Searles returned a good punt to the 23.

TCC — Burnham 33-yard interception return TD (Parks kick good), 9:13. Drive: 1 play, 33 yards, 0:10. Key play: Burnham made a leaping interception from the outside linebacker spot on the Titans' first play of their drive, going untouched to the end zone.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

PASSING: TCC — Smith 5-14-107, 0 TD, 0 INT; TCW — Mason Morrison 5-12-71, 0 TD, 2 INT.

RUSHING: TCC — Burnham 10-26, TD; Bills 9-114, TD; smith 5-44; Ryan Royston 2-10; Andrew McCall 2-5; Searles 1-1; TCW —Aiden Griggs 4-18; Jacob Klassen 3-13; Christian Boivin 6-32; Chase Tyson 7-24; Remy Schulz 8-12; Seth Gallagher 2-3.

RECEIVING: TCC — Hall 4-112; Burnham 1-54; TCW — Griggs 2-22; Gallagher 1-7; Josh Tanis 1-10; Jacob Patanella 1-32.

TACKLES: TCC — Jordan Liggett 9; Tylor McCoon 8; Hall 8; Nick Foley 8; Burnham 8; Matthew Brunner 6; Luke Morrison 6; TCW —Tanis 7; John Grogan 6; Michael Schermerhorn 5; Boivin 4.

INTERCEPTIONS: TCC — Burnham, Hall; TCW — none.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: TCC — none; TCW — none.