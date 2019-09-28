TRAVERSE CITY — Listening to Eric Schugars, this isn’t even the best Traverse City Central can do.
That has to be frightening to Big North Conference teams.
Traverse City Central jumped out to a 41-0 lead in Saturday afternoon’s BNC game against Gaylord at Thirlby Field on its way to a 55-21 win.
Quarterback Peyton Smith and receiver Trey Searles hooked up on two first-quarter touchdowns as the Trojans didn’t leave much doubt early on. Gaylord had a little to say about that in the fourth quarter, scoring three TDs of its own, but by then the Blue Devils trailed by six touchdowns.
“When you’ve Peyton and Trey, it’s a great connection,” said Schugars, Central’s fifth-year head coach. “It’s always good to see them connect. We’ve got to get sharper in the passing game. We’re running the ball well lately, and to be able to sprinkle both of those, we pretty can be pretty dangerous. We’re still not full potential.”
The 55 points is the most Central (4-1, 2-0 BNC) amassed in a single game since beating Marquette 56-35 in 2015. The Trojans travel next Friday to Petoskey (1-4).
Smith connected with Searles on a trail route for a 42-yard touchdown to open the scoring 56 seconds into the game, then found the senior sprinter on a screen pass that Searles took 22 yards to house, taking the pass wide left and then cutting back inside to reach the end zone virtually untouched.
“I just follow my linemen,” said Searles, who hauled in five catches for 81 yards. “They go forward to find guys. So I just followed my linemen and find a spot.”
Smith added a 5-yard TD run, Carson Hall a 4-yard rush TD and Carson Bourdo had his first varsity interception and touchdown with a 40-yard pick-six for a 34-0 halftime lead.
“I saw the wide receiver was slow on his route, and then he dropped his feet and the quarterback was slow to throw it,” Bourdo said. “So I broke on the ball. He ran a 5-yard hitch. We scouted them in practice, and the coaches helped us all out so we know what to do in the formation that they were in. So I was mentally prepared for it. The coaches had us ready.”
The Trojans had a running clock for awhile after Smith’s second 5-yard rushing TD of the day in the third quarter to lead 41-0.
Gaylord responded with some fight in the fourth quarter, forcing several turnovers and taking advantage of them with long TD runs by Jacob Cleaver of 76 and 32 yards and a Connor Abraham defensive touchdown. Abraham ripped the ball away from a Trojan runner and went 46 yards the other way for the score.
The Trojans tacked on two more scores after Gaylord’s three-score run cut their lead to 41-21.
Josh Burnham ran one in from 12 yards out and Nick Foley ran for a 9-yard TD.
“Our offense and our first string offense and defense played really well,” Bourdo said. “We definitely did what we’re supposed to do — be prepared to play our game and do our thing. And our second string did just fine, too. We just need to make sure that we practice and we’re prepared more.”
Central outgained Gaylord 440-152 total after a whopping 301-13 advantage at halftime. The Trojans didn’t punt until 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans spread out the rushing yardage with Austin Bills (57 yards), Burnham (52), Smith (41), Foley (36), Hall (33) and Austin Schmitt (20).
Smith completed nine of 16 passes for 184 yards and two TDs, with Hall (46 yards) and Bourdo (35) the top receivers after Searles’.
“I think we just came out going as hard as we could and we’re really executing well and knew our jobs,” Searles said. “We had a good week of practice.”
Luke Morrison led Central’s defense with seven tackles (1.5 for loss), Cole Allen had six stops and Tylor McCoon, Foley, Matthew Brunner, Bourdo and Burnham each recording five tackles. McCoon, Parker Schmidt and Jordan Liggett each had one sack as Central’s defensive racked up 10 tackles for loss. Alex Parks hit five extra points.
“You can’t just come into games like this where you should win the game; you still have to execute, you have to do the right things,” Schugars said. “And our players did that early on. The special teams need to get better.”
Cleaver led Gaylord with 148 yards on 11 carries.
The Blue Devils defense was led by Jayden Hendrian, Ben Welch and Weston Hush with seven tackles each, Quinn Schultz and Spencer Opperman with six and Logan Ford, Rico Brown, Jon Noeske and Austin Sitz with five. Welch picked up a sack and two tackles for loss.
Abraham recovered two fumbles for Gaylord, and Aurelius Kumholz had one.
