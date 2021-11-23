TRAVERSE CITY — The Trojans of Traverse City Central will get a proper sendoff ahead of Friday's state championship football game.
Traverse City Area Public Schools and the Traverse City Police Department are working together to provide the Trojans with a police escort out of town.
The team bus will depart Traverse City Central High School at 11:10 a.m. and will be escorted through Traverse City along Front Street, Eighth Street, Munson Avenue and Three Mile Road until turning left onto Garfield Avenue.
The Trojans (12-1) are ranked third in Division 2 and will battle undefeated and top-ranked Warren De La Salle (12-0) in the state title match at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday. The trip down likely will take more than four hours.
Game time Friday is slated for 1 p.m. The game will be available to watch on Fox Sports Detroit as well as streaming on MHSAA.tv.