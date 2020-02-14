TRAVERSE CITY — Josh Burnham put an exclamation point on first place.
Traverse City Central overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Petoskey 48-43 Friday night at home. The Trojans tied the Northmen atop the Big North Conference and extend a 10-game win streak after dropping their first two conference games of the season.
Burnham dunked as time expired to turn a three-point win into a five.
“We hold our own destiny and we’re in the driver’s seat of what what we want our season to be,” TC Central coach Travis Schuba said. “They bust their butt for me and they really put themselves in a spot to win a conference and if we keep playing the way that we know how, and we keep defending and and not giving up, I think we can make a run for it.”
Central got off to a fast start in what would turn into a slow-paced quarter. Central shut out Petoskey for the first two minutes, leading 6-0 until Jade Spurgeon connected on a 3-pointer. TCC finished the first quarter up 10-8.
Petoskey’s Gabe Whitmore scored right after the intermission to tie the game at 10. Central’s Kadyn Warner broke the tie with a basket, but Petoskey fought right back with quite a run.
Whitmore tied the game again at 12 and Ronta Moore gave the Northmen their first lead with a basket to go up 14-12 and force a timeout. Eight points later for the Northmen, Central tried to stop the run with a second 30-second timeout. Whitmore only kept scoring, and the Northmen’s defense wasn’t giving the Trojans many opportunities.
“When (Whitmore) decides to go north and south and get after it, he’s pretty tough,” Petoskey coach John Flynn said. “When he plays like he’s capable of playing he can be pretty good.”
Tylor McCoon netted a pair of free throws to end the half to end a 21-2 run, but Central still trailed by 10. Schuba thought his team was playing “uncharacteristically” in the first half.
“We weren’t doing the things that got us on this nine game win streak,” Schuba said. “We were taking bad shots we weren’t defending, we didn’t have energy, we just were kind of out there.”
Out of the locker rooms, Moore responded to every shot Central would take. The closest the Northmen allowed the Trojans to come within a lead was eight points, and they remained up 12 with under two minutes to go in the third quarter. Carson Briggs made two baskets to close out the quarter, down eight with the score 37-27.
Central’s fourth quarter was just as impressive as the Northmen’s second.
The Trojans tied the game at 39 as they held Petoskey to just one basket in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. Carson Briggs took the Trojans first lead of the second half with a three-point play.
Moore retook the lead up 43-42 and Briggs netted a pair of free throws to take it right back.
Peyton Smith grabbed a steal on the Northmen’s next possession following a free throw make by Bourdo. The game turned to Central’s control and Petoskey had to start fouling.
With 26.1 seconds to go Petoskey came out of a timeout down three and looking to send the game to overtime. The shot was open, but it just didn’t go in.
Burnham took the rebound back to Central’s baseline and dunked as time expired.
Cue the celebration.
“I’ve been waiting for one of those,” Burnham said. “It was the exclamation point we needed.”
Briggs led the game with 15 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Bourdo finished with 13 points. Smith led the Trojans (13-3, 5-2 BNC) in rebounds with eight, also tallying three steals and four assists.
“They’ve worked for this,” Schuba said. “We’ve put ourselves in that mindset as much as we could, in practice. Tonight it paid off.”
Whitmore led Petoskey (10-4, 6-2) with 14 points and Moore added 11.
TCC hosts Gaylord Thursday; Petoskey hosts Cadillac that same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.