TRAVERSE CITY — The first two quarters of play at Thirlby Field had enough action — and points — to feel like a full game already happened.
Traverse City Central worked Brother Rice up and down the field in the first half, eventually building a 49-13 lead that led to a 56-13 nonconference football victory.
Few expected a blowout win of that proportion, especially between two state-ranked teams. Central (8-1, 5-0 Big North) is No. 4 in Division 2, and Brother Rice (5-3, 1-2 Detroit Catholic League-Central) is No. 7 in Division 3.
“I didn’t expect 56 points, but I knew we were going to come out and try to put up as many as we could,” TC Central star quarterback Josh Burnham said. “We can play with downstate teams. Everyone sees us as just an ‘up north’ team, but we’re more than that.”
The Trojans appeared to strike early when Burnham dusted Warrior defenders for a 71-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sweep to the left. A holding penalty wiped out the score, but it only delayed the inevitable.
Burnham converted a big fourth down from the Brother Rice 12-yard line, stretching out as he hit the ground and getting the first down by half a football. One play later, the senior rushed left and dove again, this time hitting the pylon for a 9-yard touchdown.
Everest Noyes’ extra-point kick was good, and Central led 7-0 after a 13-play drive that ate up nearly eight minutes of clock.
Carson Bourdo got the ball back to the Trojan offense quick, picking off Brother Rice quarterback Mark Gojcaj’s first pass of the game. Gojcaj was hit as he released the ball, and Bourdo fought to come down with the ball at the Trojans’ 34-yard-line.
Central wasted no time finding the end zone again.
Josh Klug scampered for a 17-yard run. Burnham hit Dante Williams for 30 yards and then Bourdo for 14 more. Burnham capped off the 66-yard drive with a 1-yard dive up the middle.
The Warrior offense — again — didn’t have the ball for long.
Williams intercepted Gojcaj’s second pass of the game on the Warrior’s first play from scrimmage. Burnham scored on a 28-yard run just two plays into the second quarter to lead 21-0, the first of four touchdowns between the two teams in the span of two minutes and 36 seconds.
“We know that if we get a turnover and get the ball back, our offense is pretty explosive,” Trojans’ head coach Eric Schugars said.
Down 21-0, Brother Rice didn’t stay back on its heels.
Cole Lacanaria took the ensuing Noyes kickoff 98 yards to the house to momentarily quiet the Trojans’ student section.
Bourdo whipped the crowd back into a frenzy when he nearly answered Lacanaria’s TD with one of his own. Bourdo took the Brother Rice kickoff back to the Warriors’ 7-yard line, and Burnham punched it in from 2 yards out just three plays later to go up 28-7.
The two teams continued to trade haymakers.
Lacanaria, on the third play of Brother Rice’s next possession, fired up the burners again and scored on the ground from 59 yards out. The score remained 28-13 after a missed extra point.
Brother Rice built some momentum and pushed the Trojans back to their own 4-yard line, but Burnham snuffed out that flame two plays into the second quarter with a 14-yard TD run.
The Trojans’ defense showed no let up.
Klug easily snatched a soft pass from Gojcaj at midfield and brought it back to the Brother Rice 24-yard line. Central wasted zero time cashing in on another turnover when Bourdo busted out to the right for a rushing TD on the first play.
The Central defense held on the next Brother Rice possession and forced a punt, giving the Trojans the ball at their own 43-yard line. Central quickly pushed the ball back into the Brother Rice red zone, and Klug hit Burnham over the top for a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Brother Rice tried to make strong start in the third quarter when Gojcaj connected with Xavier Bowman for a 41-yard pass, putting the Warriors Trojan territory. But the senior backup quarterback missed three of his next four passes, including on a fourth down at Central’s 25. Gojcaj was in for Hunter Polonkey, who broke his collarbone in Week 5.
Central needed just three plays to score after the turnover on downs — a Bourdo run, a Burnham run for 56 yards, and a 12-yard TD run for Williams.
An eighth successful extra-point kick from Noyes made it a 56-13, and the clock started running.
Central held the ball for more than 31 of the 48 minutes, which Schugars said is “somewhat uncharacteristic” for an offense that likes to score quickly. Schugars said his coaching staff did a phenomenal job preparing the team for Brother Rice, adding that his players executed the game plan at a “high level.”
“That’s a signature win for our team and our program,” Schugars said. “This was a huge program win.”
Central racked up 400 yards on the ground, with 211 of those coming from Burnham on 21 carries. He also had six touchdowns, five rushing to go along with the 19-yard catch.
“I’m just super thankful for those linemen,” Burnham said. “None of this would be possible without them.”
The 56 points was a bit surprising to Bourdo, who called Brother Rice a “great team.” But he believes he and his fellow Trojans are pretty good, too.
“This team can be as good as we want it to be,” Bourdo said. “As long we stay prepared, stay locked in ... who knows?”
The win was a great way to cap off the night for Burnham, Bourdo and the 20 other seniors celebrated before the game.
“That’s a sign of a mature team, a senior-led team,” Schugars said. “It’s a great night to be a Trojan.”