Football rankings

Division 1

School/Record/Points

1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (4-0) 49

2. Belleville (1) (4-0) 43

(tie) Rockford (4-0) 43

4. Dearborn Fordson (4-0) 30

5. Grandville (4-0) 25

5. Lake Orion (4-0) 25

7. Davison (4-0) 24

8. West Bloomfield (3-1) 21

9. Brownstown Woodhaven (4-0) 6

10. Saline (3-1) 4

Others receiving votes: Rochester Adams 2. Plymouth 2. Macomb Dakota 1. 

Division 2

School/Record/Points

1. Midland (4) (4-0) 46

2. Oak Park (3-1) 39

3. Muskegon Mona Shores (3-1) 36

4. Livonia Franklin (1) (4-0) 29

5. Walled Lake Western (3-1) 28

6. South Lyon (4-0) 27

7. Birmingham Groves (3-1) 22

8. Detroit King (2-2) 18

9. Grosse Pointe South (3-1) 14

10. Traverse City Central (3-1) 8

Others receiving votes: Farmington 4. Battle Creek Lakeview 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 1. Port Huron Northern 1. 

Division 3

School/Record/Points

1. Muskegon (5) (4-0) 50

2. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (4-0) 43

3. Edwardsburg (4-0) 38

4. Zeeland West (4-0) 35

5. Birmingham Brother Rice (4-0) 28

6. Mount Pleasant (4-0) 25

7. Chelsea (4-0) 15

8. St. Joseph (4-0) 11

9. Mason (4-0) 9

10. Byron Center (4-0) 8

Others receiving votes: DeWitt 6. East Lansing 4. River Rouge 3. 

Division 4

School/Record/Points

1. Paw Paw (5) (4-0) 59

2. Detroit Country Day (1) (4-0) 55

3. Muskegon Orchard View (4-0) 45

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-1) 42

5. Milan (4-0) 39

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (4-0) 28

7. Fowlerville (4-0) 17

8. Escanaba (3-1) 12

9. Flint Powers (3-1) 10

10. St. Clair (4-0) 9

Others receiving votes: Ludington 7. Ortonville Brandon 7. 

Division 5

School/Record/Points

1. Montague (4) (4-0) 49

2. Muskegon Oakridge (1) (4-0) 44

3. Portland (4-0) 38

4. Lansing Catholic (4-0) 31

5. Frankenmuth (4-0) 29

6. Kingsley (4-0) 27

7. Marine City (4-0) 18

8. Olivet (4-0) 14

9. Saginaw Swan Valley (3-1) 12

10. Hopkins (4-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Hillsdale 6. 

Division 6

School/Record/Points

1. Ithaca (4) (4-0) 40

2. Maple City Glen Lake (4-0) 36

3. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (3-1) 29

4. Flint Hamady (4-0) 25

(tie) Grass Lake (4-0) 25

6. Niles Brandywine (4-0) 20

7. Montrose (3-1) 13

8. Menominee (3-1) 11

9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (3-1) 10

10. Ravenna (3-1) 5

 Others receiving votes: Blissfield 3. Calumet 3. 

Division 7

School/Record/Points

1. New Lothrop (2) (4-0) 38

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (4-0) 36

3. Jackson Lumen Christi (1) (4-0) 34

4. Clinton (4-0) 26

5. Schoolcraft (4-0) 25

6. Cassopolis (4-0) 17

7. Iron Mountain (4-0) 9

(tie) Sand Creek (3-1) 9

9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (4-0) 8

10. Beal City (4-0) 6

(tie) Cass City (3-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Beaverton 2. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 2. L'Anse 1. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 1. 

Division 8

School/Record/Points

1. Reading (3) (3-1) 38

2. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (4-0) 36

3. Harbor Beach (1) (4-0) 34

4. Ubly (4-0) 23

5. White Pigeon (4-0) 22

6. Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-0) 14

7. Saginaw Nouvel (3-1) 13

8. Ishpeming (3-1) 12

9. Fowler (4-0) 8

(tie) Clarkston Everest Catholic (3-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Mount Clemens 6. Breckenridge 3. Mendon 2. Adrian Lenawee Christian 1. 

Division 8 Player

School/Record/Points

1. Morrice (4) (4-0) 66

2. Powers North Central (3) (4-0) 63

3. Climax-Scotts (4-0) 49

4. Pickford (3-1) 48

5. Colon (4-0) 15

Others receiving votes: Suttons Bay 13. Onekama 12. Deckerville 8. Crystal Falls Forest Park 6. 

