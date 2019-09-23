Division 1
School/Record/Points
1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (4-0) 49
2. Belleville (1) (4-0) 43
(tie) Rockford (4-0) 43
4. Dearborn Fordson (4-0) 30
5. Grandville (4-0) 25
5. Lake Orion (4-0) 25
7. Davison (4-0) 24
8. West Bloomfield (3-1) 21
9. Brownstown Woodhaven (4-0) 6
10. Saline (3-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Rochester Adams 2. Plymouth 2. Macomb Dakota 1.
Division 2
School/Record/Points
1. Midland (4) (4-0) 46
2. Oak Park (3-1) 39
3. Muskegon Mona Shores (3-1) 36
4. Livonia Franklin (1) (4-0) 29
5. Walled Lake Western (3-1) 28
6. South Lyon (4-0) 27
7. Birmingham Groves (3-1) 22
8. Detroit King (2-2) 18
9. Grosse Pointe South (3-1) 14
10. Traverse City Central (3-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Farmington 4. Battle Creek Lakeview 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 1. Port Huron Northern 1.
Division 3
School/Record/Points
1. Muskegon (5) (4-0) 50
2. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (4-0) 43
3. Edwardsburg (4-0) 38
4. Zeeland West (4-0) 35
5. Birmingham Brother Rice (4-0) 28
6. Mount Pleasant (4-0) 25
7. Chelsea (4-0) 15
8. St. Joseph (4-0) 11
9. Mason (4-0) 9
10. Byron Center (4-0) 8
Others receiving votes: DeWitt 6. East Lansing 4. River Rouge 3.
Division 4
School/Record/Points
1. Paw Paw (5) (4-0) 59
2. Detroit Country Day (1) (4-0) 55
3. Muskegon Orchard View (4-0) 45
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-1) 42
5. Milan (4-0) 39
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (4-0) 28
7. Fowlerville (4-0) 17
8. Escanaba (3-1) 12
9. Flint Powers (3-1) 10
10. St. Clair (4-0) 9
Others receiving votes: Ludington 7. Ortonville Brandon 7.
Division 5
School/Record/Points
1. Montague (4) (4-0) 49
2. Muskegon Oakridge (1) (4-0) 44
3. Portland (4-0) 38
4. Lansing Catholic (4-0) 31
5. Frankenmuth (4-0) 29
6. Kingsley (4-0) 27
7. Marine City (4-0) 18
8. Olivet (4-0) 14
9. Saginaw Swan Valley (3-1) 12
10. Hopkins (4-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Hillsdale 6.
Division 6
School/Record/Points
1. Ithaca (4) (4-0) 40
2. Maple City Glen Lake (4-0) 36
3. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (3-1) 29
4. Flint Hamady (4-0) 25
(tie) Grass Lake (4-0) 25
6. Niles Brandywine (4-0) 20
7. Montrose (3-1) 13
8. Menominee (3-1) 11
9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (3-1) 10
10. Ravenna (3-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Blissfield 3. Calumet 3.
Division 7
School/Record/Points
1. New Lothrop (2) (4-0) 38
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (4-0) 36
3. Jackson Lumen Christi (1) (4-0) 34
4. Clinton (4-0) 26
5. Schoolcraft (4-0) 25
6. Cassopolis (4-0) 17
7. Iron Mountain (4-0) 9
(tie) Sand Creek (3-1) 9
9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (4-0) 8
10. Beal City (4-0) 6
(tie) Cass City (3-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Beaverton 2. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 2. L'Anse 1. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 1.
Division 8
School/Record/Points
1. Reading (3) (3-1) 38
2. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (4-0) 36
3. Harbor Beach (1) (4-0) 34
4. Ubly (4-0) 23
5. White Pigeon (4-0) 22
6. Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-0) 14
7. Saginaw Nouvel (3-1) 13
8. Ishpeming (3-1) 12
9. Fowler (4-0) 8
(tie) Clarkston Everest Catholic (3-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Mount Clemens 6. Breckenridge 3. Mendon 2. Adrian Lenawee Christian 1.
Division 8 Player
School/Record/Points
1. Morrice (4) (4-0) 66
2. Powers North Central (3) (4-0) 63
3. Climax-Scotts (4-0) 49
4. Pickford (3-1) 48
5. Colon (4-0) 15
Others receiving votes: Suttons Bay 13. Onekama 12. Deckerville 8. Crystal Falls Forest Park 6.
