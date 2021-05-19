BASEBALL
State rankings
Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Hartland 22-2-1
2. Grand Ledge 22-2
3. Lake Orion 24-5
4. DeWitt 21-2
5. Portage Central 22-2
6. Rockford 22-5
7. Lakeland 23-2
8. Woodhaven 21-5
9. Howell 23-4
10. Temperance Bedford 19-2
11. Detroit Western International 18-5
12. Utica Ford 22-4
13. Livonia Stevenson 25-6
14. Battle Creek Lakeview 22-4
15. Macomb Dakota 20-4
16. Saline 22-7-1
17. Traverse City Central 20-2-1
18. Birmingham Brother Rice 20-7
19. Livonia Franklin 22-5
20. Hudsonville 22-5
DIVISION 2
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary's 29-1
2. New Boston Huron 16-3
3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 19-4
4. Eaton Rapids 20-4
5. Croswell Lexington 15-2
6. Lamphere 18-2
7. Edwardsburg 20-3
8. Bay City John Glen 21-4
9. Grand Rapids Christian 18-6
10. Forest Hills Eastern 21-8
11. Sturgis 12-6
12. Parma Western 13-5
13. Trenton 18-5
14. Lake Odessa Lakewood 20-6
15. Petoskey 14-2
16. Williamston 13-2
17. Midland Bullock Creek 18-4
18. Coldwater 17-5
19. Frankenmuth 18-8
20. Battle Creek Pennfield 16-6
DIVISION 3
1. Grosse Pointe University Liggett 24-2
2. Detroit Edison 20-3
3. Richmond 20-3
4. Buchanan 21-2
5. Parchment 23-2
6. Blissfield 26-3
7. Pewamo-Westphilia 21-1
8. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian 19-4-1
9. Bad Axe 18-6
10. New Lothrop 19-3
11. Homer 17-5
12. North Muskegon 17-7
13. Jackson Lumen Christi 12-5
14. Traverse City St. Francis 18-6
15. Watervliet 17-5
16. Clinton 17-5-1
17. Bridgman 20-2
18. Centreville 13-1
19. Royal Oak Shrine 19-8
20. Niles Brandywine 16-6
DIVISION 4
1. Beal City 20-1
2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney 18-3
3. Plymouth Christian 17-5-1
4. Bark River Harris 16-4
5. Johannesburg Lewiston 15-2
6. Kingston 17-3
7. Kalamazoo Hackett 17-8
8. Mesick 16-4-2
9. Kalamazoo Christian 14-9-1
10. Marion 17-5
11. Peck 15-3
12. White Cloud 19-5
13. Bay City All Saints 16-5
14. Muskegon Catholic Central 12-6
15. Ottawa Lake Whiteford 15-5-1
16. Marlette 13-6
17. Mendon 10-4
18. Colon 7-2
19. Breckenridge 14-4
20. Gaylord St. Mary 9-7