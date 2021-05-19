tcr-051521-tc-central-baseball

Traverse City Central’s Dominic Palamara in action at Traverse City Central High School in Traverse City on Friday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

BASEBALL

State rankings

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Hartland 22-2-1

2. Grand Ledge 22-2

3. Lake Orion 24-5

4. DeWitt 21-2

5. Portage Central 22-2

6. Rockford 22-5

7. Lakeland 23-2

8. Woodhaven 21-5

9. Howell 23-4

10. Temperance Bedford 19-2

11. Detroit Western International 18-5

12. Utica Ford 22-4

13. Livonia Stevenson 25-6

14. Battle Creek Lakeview 22-4

15. Macomb Dakota 20-4

16. Saline 22-7-1

17. Traverse City Central 20-2-1

18. Birmingham Brother Rice 20-7

19. Livonia Franklin 22-5

20. Hudsonville 22-5

DIVISION 2

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary's 29-1

2. New Boston Huron 16-3

3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 19-4

4. Eaton Rapids 20-4

5. Croswell Lexington 15-2

6. Lamphere 18-2

7. Edwardsburg 20-3

8. Bay City John Glen 21-4

9. Grand Rapids Christian 18-6

10. Forest Hills Eastern 21-8

11. Sturgis 12-6

12. Parma Western 13-5

13. Trenton 18-5

14. Lake Odessa Lakewood 20-6

15. Petoskey 14-2

16. Williamston 13-2

17. Midland Bullock Creek 18-4

18. Coldwater 17-5

19. Frankenmuth 18-8

20. Battle Creek Pennfield 16-6

DIVISION 3

1. Grosse Pointe University Liggett 24-2

2. Detroit Edison 20-3

3. Richmond 20-3

4. Buchanan 21-2

5. Parchment 23-2

6. Blissfield 26-3

7. Pewamo-Westphilia 21-1

8. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian 19-4-1

9. Bad Axe 18-6

10. New Lothrop 19-3

11. Homer 17-5

12. North Muskegon 17-7

13. Jackson Lumen Christi 12-5

14. Traverse City St. Francis 18-6

15. Watervliet 17-5

16. Clinton 17-5-1

17. Bridgman 20-2

18. Centreville 13-1

19. Royal Oak Shrine 19-8

20. Niles Brandywine 16-6

DIVISION 4

1. Beal City 20-1

2. Marine City Cardinal Mooney 18-3

3. Plymouth Christian 17-5-1

4. Bark River Harris 16-4

5. Johannesburg Lewiston 15-2

6. Kingston 17-3

7. Kalamazoo Hackett 17-8

8. Mesick 16-4-2

9. Kalamazoo Christian 14-9-1

10. Marion 17-5

11. Peck 15-3

12. White Cloud 19-5

13. Bay City All Saints 16-5

14. Muskegon Catholic Central 12-6

15. Ottawa Lake Whiteford 15-5-1

16. Marlette 13-6

17. Mendon 10-4

18. Colon 7-2

19. Breckenridge 14-4

20. Gaylord St. Mary 9-7

