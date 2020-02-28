TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central is in a position to share the Big North Conference with a win Thursday against Alpena after a 35-32 win over Traverse City West.
Two months ago, however, the setting in the locker room was a little different.
The then 3-3 Trojans had dropped their first two conference games to Cadillac and Petoskey, then lost to Lansing Everett in the first round of their holiday tournament.
“I think we had a probably the longest talk that we’ve had as a team after our loss (against Everett),” TCC coach Travis Schuba said. “It was the boys decision. Coach (Shane) Miller kind of took the lead that night. We just asked them what what do you guys want to accomplish?
“One of our seniors stepped up and said, ‘Guys, let’s just play basketball; we know we’re good enough.’”
Thirteen games and thirteen wins later the Trojans are in position to share the Big North Conference title with win number 14 against Alpena at home Thursday.
TC Central broke a slow-paced game and rallied to defeat Traverse West Friday night at home.
The words at that meeting still echo among the team more than two months after the fact.
“That’s actually the theory behind our season,” senior Peyton Smith said. “Right there we knew that we wanted to and we were gonna win the rest of our games.
“We got one more now.”
TC West was without senior guard Andy Soma, sidelined with a foot injury, but it still came out and set the tempo of the game. The Trojans never led the in the first half, tying West at two, four, six and 12.
Parker Neu and Patrick O’Connor locked down Central’s offense as the half ended, then the Titans opened up the third quarter with three straight buckets.
“Just challenged them,” Schuba said. “You got 16 minutes to put yourself in a spot to win a conference championship. You’ve come this far, don’t give up now.
Smith started a rally for Central down by 25-15 with baskets on three of the next four scoring possessions. Smith drew a foul for an and-one, missing the free throw as junior Carson Briggs rebounded the ball for a putback basket to tie the game at 27. Henry Goldkuhle netted the go-ahead layup off a fast break with 1:50 to go, and the Trojans took their first lead of the game.
“I just saw that our offense was kind of slow, I figured we needed a spark,” Smith said. “I decided that I wanted to make that spark.”
West rallied back quickly.
O’Connor chased down a ball to tie the game back at 27, missing a layup with under 10 seconds to go that would have returned the Titans’ lead.
O’Connor took the same shot to open the fourth quarter and retake the lead, then Neu made a pair of free throws to extend it to four. Carson Bourdo and Smith responded with a pair of baskets of their own, then Tylor McCoon netted the second go-ahead bucket with 2:00 left in the game to take a 33-31 lead.
Smith put the Trojans up four, their largest lead of the game, with under a minute to go and the Titans failed to connect on a 3-pointers twice in a row. O’Connor was fouled and made the first of two shots, and Goldkuhle missed the first end of a one-and-one.
The Titans were left with 2.3 seconds to make a 3-pointer out of desperation, and the full court shot sailed wide left.
“In the years I’ve been at West, the games are always close,” TCW coach Sanders Frye said. “I was just proud of the way our guys came out. Having a couple guys out tonight certainly didn’t help, but everybody else stepped up and has been stepping up the last two or three weeks. It certainly bodes well for the next two weeks of regular season and postseason.”
Frye could not provide a timeline for Soma’s return, but said he’s been a great teammate through the injury.
“He’s like having another coach on the bench, which is awesome,” Frye said. “He kind of gets to sit there and see things through our coaching staffs eyes.”
Smith was a rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with 10 points, nine boards and four assists. Briggs led the Trojans (16-3, 7-2 BNC) with 13 points.
O’Connor led West (7-11, 4-5) with 11 points, Neu had nine. Will Gaston and Garett Schuler each had six.
Neither team made a 3-pointer.
Cadillac won 43-42 in overtime against Alpena to clinch a share of the title Friday night. A Trojan win against Alpena splits the BNC between Cadillac and TC Central; a loss hands the Vikings the Conference outright.
“I just feel like that we have to get this done,” Smith said. “It’s just a huge goal. I believe in myself and my teammates and the coaches that we can do it.”
Central’s game against Alpena tips off at 6 p.m. Thursday, then the Trojans host the Wildcats in the opening round of districts the following Monday. West travels to Gaylord Tuesday.
