TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central defeated Petoskey 7-2 to advance to the Regional Final match against Muskegon Mona Shores.
Manistee fell to Muskegon Mona Shores 14-0 Saturday evening.
Nick Somerfield scored the first of a three point period for the Trojans with an assist for James Bradfield. Will Dawson scored the second and third with assists by Charlie Douglass. Carson Peters assisted on the second of Dawson’s goal.
Hunter Folgmann scored with 1:46 to go in the second assisted by Seth Lucas, then Douglass started the third with a shorthanded goal assisted by Will Dawson and Ethan VanderRoest. Josh Stepke and Chris Usiondek each added a goal to seal the win. Summerfield assisted on Usiondek’s goal.
Grant Neuhardt made 14 saves.
The Regional Final is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Howe Arena.
BOWLING
Haldaman wins Division 4 individual title, Bellaire seniors place in top-5
TC Christian’s Hunter Haldaman bowled a 288 to lead a 1255 series and head to state with an individual Division 4 Regional title Saturday at Lucky Jack’s.
Juniors Ella Wendel and Hannah Elenbaas qualified for state in the girls regional. Wendel placed sixth with a 996 series and Elenbaas placed seventh with a 967 series.
Bellaire seniors Olivia Reed and Riley-Kate Robinson qualified for state each with series over 1000. Reed bowled a 200 in her first game to finished with a 1066 series for third place. Robinson bowled a 192 in her third game to finish with a 1008 series for fourth place.
TC Christian junior Adam Rasmussen placed 11th with a 1123 series and a high game of 225. Freshman Brooke Smith finished 11th as well with a 952 series.
Glen Lake junior Ken Plamondon placed 16th with a series of 1066. Freshman Chloe Crick finished 14th with a series of 938, Ava Plamondon placed 15th with a series of 936.
Traverse City St. Francis senior Sam Tocco led the Gladiators with a 919 series.
The Division 4 state finals take place March 6-7 at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 37
Alpena 27
Traverse City Central finished in a 3-way tie with Alpena and Traverse City West for 2nd Place.
TCC (6-14, 5-5 BNC): Carina Stewart 17 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central receives a bye and plays the winner of Gaylord/Traverse City West at Traverse City or at Gaylord.
TC Central JV 55
Alpena JV 48
TCC (8-12): Grace Maitland 19 points.
