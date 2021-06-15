TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central turned to a coach with Final Four experience to lead its soccer program.
The Trojans announced the hire of former Bellaire head coach Chris Hale on Tuesday.
“As a player and coach, Chris brings an extensive background to the Trojans,” TC Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said. “I look forward to his leadership as the head coach of our Trojan soccer program.”
Hale replaces Mark Fiegl, who stepped down after coaching Central since 2017.
In his formative years, Hale played at Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Mo. for Terry Michler, the first boys’ soccer coach in the country to eclipse 1,000 career wins, and briefly with Joe Clarke and Val Pelizzaro at St. Louis University. He also gained international experience with the U.S. Olympic Development program, playing in Germany, Italy, and Austria as a teen.
Hale’s coaching experience at Bellaire (2012-2016) led the Eagles to four conference championships and a state Final Four appearance in 2013.
“At this stage of my life, there’s nothing more fulfilling than getting back on the pitch," Hale said. "Having an opportunity to represent a program like Traverse City Central only makes it sweeter."
Professionally, Hale is vice president of sales and marketing at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire.