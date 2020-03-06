MARQUETTE — The Traverse City Central girls had their unexpected run to a district title stopped by Marquette on Friday.
The Redettes won their third MHSAA Division 1 tournament game this week with a 49-35 victory over Traverse City Central to secure the district championship in Marquette.
“It’s been a season of ups and downs,” Marquette head coach Ben Smith said. “We started out by losing our first two, then we won nine in a row, lost four straight, then won a handful before we lost our final regular-season game at Menominee.
“I’m really happy right now after this week with a ton of travel, then coming home tonight.”
On Friday, home cooking did the Redettes a world of good.
After leads of 5-0 and 14-6 by Marquette, the visiting Trojans clawed back and were within three points with six minutes left in the first half.
But the Redettes’ Aspen Michelin broke loose for a late 3-pointer to put her team up 24-15 at the break.
Michelin was Marquette’s dominant offensive force, scoring a game-high 21 points as she was 6-of-7 at the free throw line to go with four assists.
Marquette’s Maddie Carter added 11 points, going 3-for-3 on free throws while adding six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
The sometimes frenetic pace of the first half that didn’t produce a lot of points showed the grit of his Central team, head coach Greg Farmer said.
“We’ve turned the corner in this last part of the season,” he said of a 2-13 start ending at 7-15. “Part of it was having a really tough schedule early, but really, our seniors showed their leadership and just decided they would never quit.
As far as Friday night went, Farmer said the Trojans’ strategy didn’t seem to work well against Marquette.
“We tried to spread them out and use our quickness, but (Marquette) collapsed pretty well and didn’t give us easy shots.”
Defense is something a Ben Smith-coached team always hangs its hat on, and Friday was no different.
“We gave up 11 points in the first quarter, but then in the second and third quarters combined, they had just 10 points,” Smith said. “That’s where the difference in the game was. We try to take teams out of their comfort zone.”
The Redettes really took over in the second half, doubling their nine-point halftime advantage with a 9-0 run in the first minutes of the third quarter to go up 33-15.
Leading 37-21 after three quarters, Marquette upped it to a 20-point edge barely a minute into the fourth, 41-21, when Carter took a pass in the lane for a short turnaround jumper.
Both teams started putting points up later in the quarter as the substitutes entered and the fouls mounted into the bonus, then double bonus situations down the stretch.
Carina Stewart, who Smith said was a focus of his team’s defense, led TCC with 15 points and nine rebounds as she sank a trio of triples and all four of her free-throw tries.
“Stewart is quite a player,” the Marquette coach said. “She can get to rim and make threes too. We tried to limit her as much as we could.
“We know if she gets going, she becomes the focus of their offense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.