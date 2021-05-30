TRAVERSE CITY — Basketball coaching gigs in Traverse City continue to revolve quickly.
Perhaps as few as three of nine varsity basketball coaches in the five Traverse City schools return next season after numerous departures this offseason.
Traverse City West finds itself in the middle of a search for both boys and girls hoops coaches after Sanders Frye and Amy Drake stepped down following the winter season.
Drake said she isn’t surprised by the barrage of coaches resigning.
“It was a tough year,” Drake said. “I’m not shocked. With COVID, people are thinking maybe they need to stay at home more.”
Traverse City St. Francis girls coach Tyler Schell stepped away from coaching for personal reasons recently. Traverse City Central girls basketball coach Greg Farmer retired in April after coaching the Trojans since 2016.
Traverse City Christian interim boys coach Aric Woughter came into last season saying it was a one-year thing, and the Sabres since hired Réne LaFreniere to fill that position.
St. Francis’ Sean Finnegan becomes the dean of TC basketball coaches, in his fourth year guiding the Gladiators’ boys program.
Frye steps back after six seasons at the helm and a 64-60 record that includes three district championships and a Big North Conference title.
“He’s got other things going on,” TC West athletic director Jason Carmien said. “It’s a big time commitment being a varsity coach.”
Frye took over the Titans program in 2015. Drake led the girls team the last two years, but said her family is going to start living part of the year in Arizona.
“It really just boils down to that to do it the right way, it takes a huge amount of time commitment and I wasn’t able to do that,” Frye said. “I wanted to see the kids and program thrive, so I thought it was best to step down. ... It could literally be a full-time gig for somebody.”
Frye spent 13 years in West’s program, joining Brett Graham’s coaching staff there straight out of college.
Carmien said Frye expressed an interest in continuing to help with the program, adding that some applicants for the girls position have already been interviewed. Carmien hopes to begin boys interviews next week.
“It’s the landscape of coaching,” Carmien said. “We’re looking for some stability where we can find it.”
Schell started in 2017 at St. Francis, the same season as Finnegan. The TCSF grad posted a 57-23 record in four seasons, including one Lake Michigan Conference championship and two LMC runner-up finishes.
“He’s got a young family and a lot of things going in a lot of directions,” St. Francis athletic director Aaron Biggar said of Schell’s departure.
Biggar said the Gladiators would like to have a new coach in place before summer camp season starts.
TC Central’s Stephen Draper and Grand Traverse Academy’s Mike Bell return in addition to Finnegan as boys basketball coaches for their second seasons. GT Academy athletic director Shelley Alejandro said she hasn’t received confirmation that Mustangs girls coach Al Hatch plans to return for the 2021-22 season, which would be his third. GT Academy and TC Christian co-op in girls basketball.
Drake said her family has discussed moving to Arizona for the school year for some time now, and decided to do it before their youngest son, Dysen, enters becomes a freshman next year.
“COVID might have stepped it up a bit,” Drake said.
Traverse City Christian athletic director Micah Gallegos hired LaFreniere to guide the Sabres into the program’s 25th year. LaFreniere coached at Buckley from 2008-13 and at Mesick 2014-17 and also served as athletic director at Manton, Buckley and Mesick.
TC Christian posted a 10-6 record last year under Woughter and loses standout guard Elijah Mleko, but have do-it-all forward Brock Broderick back next season.
“I’m excited to get back into it,” said LaFreniere, 46. “I’ve wanted to get back, but it had to be the right situation.”
LaFreniere’s family moved to TC two years ago, and he serves as operations director for Bayview Church.