TRAVERSE CITY — Other opportunities presented themselves for Kaylin Poole.
But family was just too hard to pass up.
Despite being recruited by multiple other schools, the Traverse City St. Francis star volleyball player chose to join her older sister at Aquinas College.
“That was a main part of deciding to go to Aquinas,” Poole said. “But it’s also such a good school and it’s close to home.”
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter could play alongside her sister Brenna, a middle blocker for the Saints.
The younger Poole sister also looked into Cornerstone University, where current Aquinas coach Ryan Campbell served for 10 years.
“It was interesting, because I actually met Kaylin before Brenna,” Campbell said.
The former head coach at Cornerstone for 10 seasons recruited Kaylin Poole while he was there, and when he left for a short stint as an assistant at Ferris State before accepting the Aquinas job, the Bulldogs pursued her as well.
“She had other looks at other schools,” Campbell said. “I was at Ferris, and they were recruiting her. She just felt more at home at Aquinas. ... But it took a little convincing.”
Poole joins a recruiting class comprised of Glen Oaks Community College transfer and outside hitter Mackenzi Dobosiewicz of Constantine, as well as incoming freshmen in Muskegon West Michigan Christian middle hitter Abbi Perkins, Muskegon WMC setter Chloe Mitchell, Rockford middle blocker Claire Phillips and Portland St. Patrick middle hitter Samee Teachworth.
“I liked Cornerstone, but it didn’t feel the same,” Poole said. “Aquinas had this homey feel to it. It all comes down to how you interact with your teammates and coaches.”
Poole earned Division 3 honorable mention all-state last fall, along with Gladiators teammate Hannah Sidorowicz.
After a year break, the sisters reunite on the same team once again. They were also club teammates with North Shore Volleyball.
“I see it as an advantage,” Kaylin Poole said. “I look at Brenna and see her success and strive to be like her. She’s a big role model for me.”
Poole could eventually play the full rotation at the college level, as she has back-row experience and even played setter for a season as a freshman before moving to outside hitter as a sophomore.
The four-year St. Francis starter moved from Colorado to Michigan in seventh grade. She played basketball and lacrosse in Colorado before moving to Traverse City in the seventh grade and enrolling at St. Francis, where she posted a 3.70 grade-point average.
The Saints posted a 17-13 record in Campbell’s first season after his hire last July.
The Poole sisters and Cadillac’s Kylie Christensen give the Saints three local players. Leland’s Allie Martin played at Aquinas last season as well. Christensen heads into her senior season as a three-year starter.
“She’s a great all-around player,” Campbell said of Kaylin Poole. “She has a really fast snap on her attack. Both of them do.”
The Saints have five incoming freshmen on a team that graduated three seniors — all outside hitters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.