TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis enjoyed tacos for Cinco de Mayo during Thursday’s sweep of Harbor Springs.
Gladiators pitchers basically fed the Rams doughnuts.
St. Francis won 8-1 and 7-0 to stay undefeated in the Lake Michigan Conference, not allowing an earned run for the day.
St. Francis players’ parents rotate who brings food to each game for the players and umpires. Thursday’s table fittingly included bags of Taco Bell tacos on Cinco de Mayo.
Gladiators starters Cody Richards and Jack Prichard both threw gems to stifle the Rams (5-7). The two needed only 155 pitched between them to limit Harbor to five hits in 12 innings. Neither walked a batter.
“This winter I just I worked on my off-speed stuff,” Richards said, “because I knew I’d need it this year if I was going to be more effective.”
Richards didn’t pitch much last year, mostly playing third base. He struck out 10 without a walk and gave up only three hits and one unearned run in the 8-1 opener.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Richards has the state title his baseball brethren seek after falling in last year’s state championship game. He’s won both individual and team state championships in tennis at TCSF over the last several years.
“Just trying to get back to East Lansing and get better every day,” Richards said. “Whether it’s at practice or a game, just be better by the end of the year. We just want to be as good as we were last year. Or better.”
The Glads clobbered six doubles in the opener, including a pair by Charlie Peterson. Richard, Prichard, Charlie Olivier and Harrison Shepherd also added two-baggers.
“He had a great game today,” Prichard said of Richards. “He was very efficient throwing strikes and using his curve to get people off balance.”
Richards picked AD/DC’s “Hell’s Bells” as his walk-up song this season.
“I just really like that song,” Richards said. “That part of the song, it just gets me hyped up when I hit.”
It’s done the trick so far, as he’s hitting .368 on the season, including 4-for-6 Thursday.
The Gladiators (10-4, 6-0 LMC) moved back into the Division 3 rankings this week at No. 18. They host Evart for a doubleheader Saturday before diving back into Lake Michigan play with Charlevoix on Monday.
“We’re getting better,” St. Francis head coach Tom Passinault said. “We’re young. Between Peterson, (Josh) Groves and Richards, that’s three darn good seniors that know the winning tradition and know how to play baseball. They’re leading the young guys.”
The Glads have three freshmen on varsity — Olivier, Shepherd and Matthew Kane, who missed Thursday’s games with an illness.
Prichard, a junior, surrendered only two hits and no walks, striking out two in six innings in the 7-0 nightcap.
“He pitched great,” Richards said of Prichard. “He did the same things as me — throw strikes, keep people off balance when he was ahead, hit his spots and threw his off-speed well.”
Peterson doubled for the third time, driving in three runs, while Shepherd also had three RBIs. Groves drove in the other run.
The Gladiators aim for a return trip to East Lansing for the Final Four, re-upping the team’s “174” mantra for the fifth straight season (two of those ended with making that trek). A flag with the number hangs under the American flag in center field, and a smaller one adorns the dugout, along with an homage to Notre Dame via a “Play like a champion today” sign.
The 174 stands for the number of miles between Traverse City and McLane Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University, the site of the baseball and softball state finals.
“It just shows us what it takes to get there,” Prichard said. “Some years are different. My brother’s grade, they were super stacked and then they didn’t make it there. But it just shows what it takes and we have to put the work and try to get there.”
The Glads have only 22 players between varsity and junior varsity, shuffling some back and forth for many games.
Mason Daciuk, who started for the JV team Thursday but was supposed to stay under 50 pitches, could get a varsity start Saturday against Evart, with Olivier another possible starter for the home doubleheader.
With a league twin bill Monday against Charlevoix, the Gladiators will save their ace in Peterson for that. Richards and Prichard will have their pitch counts reset by then as well.
