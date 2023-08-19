TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Tritons co-op swim team have made its presence felt in the pool over the past two seasons as the Tritons enter the 2023-24 season as back-to-back Coastal Conference champions.
Winning a conference title is tough, but the Tritons have made it look easy. And a lot of it is because of the coaching staff — from the Tritons to the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers — who’ve been a factory churning out great swimmers over the years.
A lot of the swimmers on the Tritons this season have been a part of the Breakers since they were young. Traverse City St. Francis senior Page Hardy joined the Breakers in second grade but stopped in eighth grade.
Hardy is now coaching the younger groups in the Breakers.
“Kathy (Coffin-Sheard) does an amazing job with every single swimmer that’s in her pool,” Hardy said. “It doesn’t matter when you join the team because she’s going to be there to push you to your best abilities.”
Second-year Tritons coach Megan Petroelje joined the Breakers’ coaching staff three years ago and has learned a lot from Coffin-Sheard.
“She taught me if you love the sport like her, it’ll never go away,” Petroelje said. “No matter how hard the day might be, whether it’s a kid or parent giving you trouble, you will always bleed through.”
The Grand Rapids Christian alum sees the expectations Coffin-Sheard sets for her program and the high-level performances that come from those expectations. Coffin-Sheard also has been an asset to the Tritons by allowing them to swim at the YMCA when needed.
“Pool time is a little bit smaller for her team, but she’s been gracious and helpful,” Petroelje said.
The team spoke glowingly about Coffin-Sheard and the impact she’s had in their journey to get to where they are now. Traverse City Central junior Ella Cabbage has been no stranger in the pool.
Cabbage joined the Tritons last season and excelled in the pool after spending time away with an injury. She placed first at the Coastal Conference championship in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.90) and 100-yard freestyle (55.40) with flying colors.
Cabbage didn’t join the swim team during her freshmen and sophomore year because she didn’t know how the coaches would be.
“A big thing for me is the coaches because I believe the coaches make the team, and it changes the atmosphere a lot,” Cabbage said. “I want to be in a good healthy team because swimming can be fun, but also it’s the training and who you’re with that makes it fun.”
Having Petroelje coach the Tritons gave Cabbage a reason to join the high school team.
“Last year was one of the best years I’ve had for swimming,” Cabbage said, “I went through a lot of injuries, but coming back from those and then joining the high school team, going to states with my favorite people on the team as a relay was so much fun.”
Cabbage said being a Triton brought back the love she has for swimming. A love so strong that she only took 13 days off after competing in states last year — which is the longest break she’s taken.
“I enjoy doing well and pushing myself,” Cabbage said, smiling. “It helps my confidence a lot, and it makes me happy.”
The junior swimmer credited Coffin-Sheard for getting her to where she is today.
Cabbage, Hardy and Traverse City Central sophomore Lauren Johnson didn’t take a break from swimming since helping the Tritons their second straight conference title.
“We have a lot of training and barely get time off,” Cabbage said.
“I took a break between conference ending and going back to Breakers; but honestly, I couldn’t wait to go back,” Johnson said.
To win back-to-back Coastal Conference titles doesn’t come easy, especially since the Tritons did it without a diving team. The Tritons will have a diving team this year with Coach Allison Janice at the helm to help the team collect more points.
“Divers are important to the whole success of the team,” Petroelje said.
Petroelje sought out Janice on her own to coach the diving team. Janice knows a thing or two about doing tricks on boards because her background starts in gymnastics. Janice joined the Tritons midseason last year, but the diving team never competed.
“(Janice) knows how to guide people and help them,” Petroelje said. “Having a diving program in Traverse City is great and a huge part of us winning down the road.”
TC Tritons is going into the season with a group of young swimmers ready to compete and show what they’ve been working on all off-season. Johnson didn’t get much pool time as a freshman but showed up when called upon.
Johnson placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.60) and 100-yard freestyle (59.16) at the Coastal Conference championship last season. Petroelje talked about Johnson’s growth and is excited for what the second-year varsity swimmer can do.
“From where (Johnson) started last year, she’s grown so much in confidence,” Petroelje said.
Last year, Johnson said there wasn’t much of a role for her, but she’s learned a lot.
“I learned that winning isn’t everything and that leadership comes from the connections you make,” Johnson said. “ The team is what matters, and the sisterhood that we create is what matters,”
The second-year varsity starter has her sights on becoming a leader.
“I have goals for swimming in particular. I want to be a captain when I’m a senior,” Johnson said.
The Tritons head into the 2023-24 season with 28 swimmers, it’s a slight increase from last season. A few freshmen are a part of the diving team this year.
“It’s been good so far, and everyone seems to be clicking in a good way,” Petroelje said. “A lot of this year is some of the younger swimmers stepping up and realizing their full role.”
The Tritons’ home dates are Sept. 21, Sept. 28 and Dec. 21.
Swimmers to Watch
Ella Cabbage — Traverse City Central, Jr.Cabbage is no stranger in the pool for the Traverse City Tritons. The Tritons’ all-stater tore up the pool by winning almost every event she participated in. Cabbage finished the conference championship by winning the 200 yard (2:00.90) and 100 yard freestyle (55.40).
Kira Adams — Traverse City West, Jr.Adams in the conference championship placed third in 200 IM and in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.28).
Lauren Johnson — Traverse City Central, So.In just her second crack on the Tritons, Johnson placed third in the 200 yard freestyle (2:06.60) and the 100 yard freestyle (59.16) in the conference championship.
Hannah Lantz — Traverse City West, Jr.Lantz placed fourth in 200 yard freestyle (2:10.59) and second in the 500 yard freestyle (5:53.82) in the conference championship.
Rowan Dobrzelewski — Gaylord, Sr.The fourth-year varsity swimmer has competed in every event. Dobrzelewski last year swam in the 100 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 100 butterfly. The senior captain was a Division 3 state qualifier last season.
Kayle Berkshire — Gaylord, Sr.The senior captain took first in diving at the 2022 Independent Swim Championship meet. Berkshire is competing in diving for the fourth year in a row.
Lily Sargent — Gaylord, Jr.Sargent returns to the pool to swim in every event that she can participate in, but her main event she’s dominated in has been the 500 freestyle.
Ella Boland — Cadillac, Sr.Boland looks to lead the Vikings in the 100 meter backstroke (1:06.43) and 50-meter freestyle (27.26).
Morgan Seelye — Cadillac, Sr.The senior swimmer looks to help a rebuilding Cadillac team by swimming the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle this upcoming season. Seelye last year clocked in at 7:33.75 for the 500 freestyle and 2:36.38 for the 200 freestyle.
Averee Heuker — Cadillac, Sr.Heuker returns to the pool for her senior year to swim in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. The senior swimmer last year clocked in at 2:56.96 for 200 IM and 1:10.31 in the 100 freestyle.
Alec Lampen — Manistee, Sr.Lampen is coming off a strong summer after competing in the US Swimming Junior National Championships at Irvine, California. The all-state swimmer hit a personal best time of 57.9 in the 100 meters backstroke in Irvine. Lampen was was awarded MISCA All State Academic Scholars last season.
Andrew Mendians — Manistee, Sr.The all-stater capped off his junior season placing 7th in the Michigan High School Athletics Association Division 3 championship meet. Mendians is known as one of the 100 yard breaststroke in Michigan, clocking at 59.67.
