TRAVERSE CITY — Claire Bongiorno and Avery Bills still swim every day.
The pair of Traverse City Tritons teammates just can’t do it with coaches around.
Swimmers who qualified for the state finals have been thrown in the deep end during two COVID-19 sports shutdowns, as the sport’s culminating event keeps getting pushed back farther and farther.
“I don’t really like it as much as swimming with other people,” said Bongiorno, a senior who qualified for the 100-yard butterfly. “It’s just not as fun when there aren’t other people around.”
The pair of Traverse City Central swimmers each put in five days a week of swimming solo to stay prepared for whenever the finals end up.
The swimming finals, originally slated for Nov. 20-21, moved to Dec. 22 after the pause, but are back in limbo after that pause was extended Monday through Dec. 20.
“I do feel confident going into it,” said Bills, a sophomore that qualified for the 100 backstroke finals. “It’s easier to organize than football and volleyball because they are so close to each other. Swimming can create a safer environment.”
The two practice separately, with no coaches in attendance, although Tritons second-year mentor Jason Moore does send the girls workouts.
Gaylord coach Michele Davis works at the Otsego County Sportsplex, where Blue Devils freshman state qualifier Rowan Dobrzelewski does laps 2-4 times a week. Davis leaves workouts at the end of a lane when she knows Dobrzelewski is coming so they don’t violate coach-athlete contact rules during the shutdown.
Dobrzelewski made the finals after setting a Blue Devils school record in the 100 breaststroke.
The Blue Devils posted a 9-1 meet record before almost half the team missed the Independent Swim Conference championships because of COVID-19 quarantines. Still, Gaylord had eight freshmen out of 14 swimmers, including Dobrzelewski.
“We’ll have to make a plan and see if she still wants to swim (in the finals),” Blue Devils head coach Michele Davis said. “It’s hard to keep them motivated through all this. She’s a huge competitor, though, so I think she’ll go. We’re just playing it by ear. I hope they give us a couple weeks notice.”
Manistee coach Corey Van Fleet, who started the Chippewas program 12 years ago, said his boys team was 20 minutes away from the Division 3 state finals site last March when they received word sports had been shut down because of coronavirus concerns and had to head back to Manistee.
Now, his five girls who qualified for the finals hope to avoid the same fate.
“It’s the most unusual season and most upsetting to the kids’ routines,” Van Fleet said. “It’s going to be like starting the season all over.
“Our boys are still chafing that they didn’t get to go to the finals and they’re determined to go next year.”
The Chippewa boys sent nine to the finals last year, and all nine of them are back this spring.
Chippewas senior Lauren Mendains hit qualifying marks in both the 50 and 100 butterfly, as well as part of the team’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays teams headed to states.
Italian foreign exchange student Flaminia Coitti made it in the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and the 200 and 400 relays.
They’re joined by sophomores Brooklyn Blair and Lauren Mezeske on the 400 freestyle team and Mezeske and sophomore Lillie Schmutzler on the 200 relay team.
Van Fleet said he expects the Michigan High School Athletic Association to allow swimmers to start practicing together again in early January and conduct the state finals in mid-January.
Cadillac, a new girls program in only its second year, didn’t have any state qualifiers for the finals, slated for Division 1 at Hudsonville, Division 2 in Grand Rapids Northview and Division 3 at Lake Orion.
The breaks impact swimmers just as much — or maybe even more — than football or volleyball players. Similar to cross country, swimmers taper their workouts before big meets after weeks of intense workouts.
“There’s a special way we train,” Bongiorno said. “We build up our intensity and then a week before, taper down.”
“It’s rough,” Moore said. “You plan your workouts for a particular point, and it gets pulled out from underneath you.”
Moore noted that no outbreaks in Michigan have been related to organized swimming activities. The athletes wear masks when not swimming and spectators on the deck have been very limited all season.
“The athletes are very diligent about what they do,” Moore said. “They had a choice to go trick or treating or stay home and be able to compete in the conference meet.”
They all chose the conference meet, Moore said.
“It’s kind of a bummer this is my senior season,” Bongiorno said. “It was different, but it was a good experience. I love that (the finals are) still going to happen.”
Moore said colleges recruit high school meets more than in other sports, pointing to Elly Maleski cutting two full seconds off her 100 backstroke time at the state finals and earning a scholarship offer from Wayne State University almost on the spot. She went on to earn All-America honors 13 times and win a national championship.
The Tritons snapped their streak of four straight Coastal Swim Conference championships this season, placing second with a young team hampered by COVID quarantines.
“If this was my first year of coaching,” Moore said, “I would’ve been like, ‘What did I get myself into?’”
Bills, whose cousin Austin also had his fall season interrupted when TC Central football had its campaign paused in the regional finals, just missed qualifying for the individual medley this year, and fell only 0.3 second shy of the 100 back mark as a freshman.
“We’re obviously hoping for the best and hoping the Governor does what is best,” Bills said. “You have to be patient with the process and just trust it.”