TRAVERSE CITY — Kelsey Swanson signed on to uncharted territory Wednesday.
The Traverse City Central senior inked her national letter-of-intent with Long Island University, to become the first Traverse City female hockey player to sign a Division 1 scholarship.
The area boasts several other Division 1 players like Leland’s Delaney Drake (Wisconsin) and Mancelona’s Dakota Derrer (Syracuse), but none actually from Traverse City.
Until now.
Swanson signed on with the fledgling program, currently playing its first season. She’ll be part of the school’s second recruiting class.
While searching for places to play in college, she found the same one several of her Belle Tire teammates discovered.
“I came across Long Island,” Swanson said. “They’re new this year, so last year they’re just starting their social media. I just came across it and I reached out and (coach Robert Morgan) saw me play a few games and he was interested.”
Swanson’s journey to the college ranks isn’t that different than many hockey players, who move away from their hometown to seek out top AAA and Junior teams as a bridge between high school and universities.
She moved to Grosse Pointe Farms outside of Detroit in August of 2018 to play for Belle Tire, and is playing there again this season, living for the second season with the family of goalie Peyton Steinhebel.
“I have games like almost every weekend,” Swanson said, “but if there’s an off weekend I come up here just to spend time with family and friends.”
She takes online classes through Central and has maintained a 3.9 grade-point average throughout all the moving around.
“I drive myself up here, and then back down there,” Swanson said. “It’s just time management, like with school and practice and getting on time to everything. I just set an alarm every morning, drag myself out of bed and make myself do it. So, it was hard but, after awhile it just started being routine.”
Her Belle Tire team won the 16U state championship and earned a trip to nationals with the 5-foot-11 left winger roaming rink corners as one of the team’s assist leaders.
“I make plays and I get in the corners,” Swanson said. “Just make plays happen. I just do the dirty work.”
Long Island’s roster is comprised entirely of freshmen, aside from two transfers (one sophomore and a junior). Most of the roster comes from the East Coast or internationally, with the exception of former Belle Tire teammate Abby Latorella.
Swanson played for the K-Stars in Kalkaska through the eighth grade, then two seasons for Meijer AAA out of Lansing as a freshman and sophomore.
“The beginning of my sophomore year, I was like, I need to do something serious,” Swanson said. “I don’t want to say a better team, but more scouting, I guess.”
Swanson’s 5-foot-11 frame could allow her to adapt to a higher level of play with her size and grit alone. She’s headed to Long Island along with fellow Belle Tire alum Peyton Luff to join Latorella.
Swanson also drew interest from schools like Adrian College and Elmira College in New York.
The Sharks didn’t mess around with scheduling easy games, either. LIU started with two games each against Connecticut, top-ranked Wisconsin (Drake had four assists in those games) and Yale.
The team is 2-8 in its inaugural campaign, splitting its last pair of two-game sets with St. Michael’s and Sacred Heart to kick off play in the New England Women’s Hockey Association.
