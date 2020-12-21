The Associated Press
With blazing speed, amazing moves and touchdowns galore, Jameson Chesser is far from an all-talk-and-no-action kind of football player.
But he doesn’t let his play on the field do all the talking.
After all, the Adrian Lenawee Christian senior has something to say — and they are words that come from the heart. After each game, Chesser huddles with teammates and opponents alike and leads them in prayer.
“As a Christian school, we always pray at the end of games,” Lenawee Christian coach Bill Wilharms said. “We decided to invite the other team to be a part of it, and Jamie’s responsible for that. There is a brotherhood in football and it doesn’t matter if we’re all on the same team. We are so thankful, especially this year, for making it through a season of ups and downs, and he reiterates that in each prayer.”
A do-it-all performer who led Lenawee Christian to a 9-0 record, Chesser was voted the 2020 Associated Press Player of the Year for eight-player football in the state of Michigan.
The senior running back headlines the 18-player All-State first team that includes Portland St. Patrick’s Connor Cross and Powers North Central’s Luke Gorzinski at quarterback, St. Patrick’s Derec Fedewa at running back, Mayville’s Steven Gilbert and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart’s Luke Predum at receiver, Colon’s Brandon Crawford, North Central’s Carter Eichmeier, Lenawee Christian’s Jacobus Keggereis and Sacred Heart’s Ben Wilson as linemen, Cedarville’s Grant Fountain and Suttons Bay’s Michael Wittman at linebacker and Indian River Inland Lakes’ Derick Armstrong and Merrill’s Logan Heath at defensive back.
Wittman led the Norsemen to a 9-0 record and state semifinals appearance Jan. 2 against Inland Lakes. The senior lineman and linebacker put up 88 tackles (52 solo), 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss this season, blocking two punts and recovering two fumbles.
Genesee’s Alton Davis and Mayville’s Austin Middleton were selected as athletes while Lenawee Christian’s Clay Ayers is the kicker and Burr Oak’s Branson Hernandez is the punter.
Gaylord St. Mary had three players make honorable mention all-state — receiver/defensive back Conrad Korte, quarterback/defensive back Chris Koscielniak and linebacker Dylan Acevedo.
Koscielniak threw for 922 yards and ran for another 1,040, combining for 33 touchdowns and 18 two-point conversions. Defensively, he added 102 tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss and five pass break-ups, earning co-Player of the Year honors in the Ski Valley Conference.
Korte stepped right into a big role in his first year on varsity as a senior, grabbing 21 catches for 558 yards and 11 TDs and rushing for 723 yards and five scores as he split time offensively between receiver and running back. He also contributed five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 58 tackles and seven pass break-ups on defense.
Acevedo earned the Ski Valley’s Defensive Player of the Year honor after logging 93 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, four fumble recoveries and an interception.
Chesser leads the way, as he has throughout a unique season. In Lenawee Christian’s first year as an eight-player program, Wilharms — the AP Coach of the Year — was looking for someone to set a positive tone for his team. He zeroed in on a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior with the makings of something special.
A Division 7-8 first-teamer as a junior when he scored 30 touchdowns, Chesser continued his incredible ways in 2020. He rolled up 1,155 yards and 25 touchdowns on 79 carries, good for 14.6 yards per carry. He went over 200 yards in the past two games, leading the Cougars into the state semifinals before the season was halted by the coronavirus shutdown.
“After he makes a cut, he’s back to full acceleration on the next step. His ability to cut, twirl and go fast again is incredible,” Wilharms said. “He leaves people grabbing air.
“We put 12 of 13 guys on the field in practice, just so Jamie doesn’t think he can run through everybody. It forces him to keep his eyes going back and forth and seeing everybody.”
The Indiana Wesleyan commit also caught 26 passes for 427 yards and three scores and was 12 of 16 passing for 172 yards and two TDs. He is a skilled punter and kicker, averaging 43.3 yards per punt and booming a 47-yard field goal, and is one of the top linebackers in the state. He registered 82 stops, including 18.5 tackles for loss, with four interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
“If you give him any type of clear read and a gap, he’s coming through and coming fast,” Wilharms said.