BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Thomas Hursey eyed Indiana University for academics, even before looking at golf possibilities.
Both worked out for the Suttons Bay native and former Ferris State University golfer, who is already on campus in Bloomington after using a graduate transfer option to change schools and have one year of eligibility remaining.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Hursey, who was accepted into Indiana’s optometry school. “It’s really special being here on campus, meeting the guys and coaches. I’m so excited to get this season going.”
The Hoosiers’ first practice is Thursday.
The former Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and four-time All-GLIAC player averaged 71.7 shots per round last season with the Bulldogs. He played in the Michigan Open and several Golf Week Amateur Tour events this summer.
Hursey said his biggest strides in college came in his short game. In particular, he concentrates putting practice on shots from 4-8 and 30-35 feet in order to avoid three-putts.
“I quickly realized that everyone in college hits the ball well,” said Hursey, who set Suttons Bay’s golf record with a 6-under 66. “It’s the guys with good short games that win tournaments. That has to be so much of a dialed-in part of your game.”
Hursey won the Cav Classic as a senior at Ferris State, as well as his match in the GLIAC stroke-play championship. He won two tournaments as a junior and the Saddlebrook Spring Kickoff with a three-round 1-under as a sophomore, leading the Bulldogs to place either first or second in the GLIAC each of the last three campaigns.
Hursey graduated from Ferris State with a Bachelor’s degree in biology with a concentration in pre-optometry.
After getting into the optometry program at Indiana, he reached out to the coaching staff about playing on the team, and the Hoosiers were able to find a roster spot for him, even though almost all of the team is back from last season.
Hursey said the Hoosiers have great indoor and outdoor facilities, adding that the team’s home of The Pfau Course suits his game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.